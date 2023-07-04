Title: Biyinlefen Group Aims for Ten-Fold Growth in Ten Years, Building the Chinese Version of “LVMH”

Date: June 26, 2023

Guangzhou – Chinese brands are making significant strides to dominate the world luxury market. Biyinlefen Group, a leading Chinese brand, celebrated its 20th-anniversary celebration party, themed “Create Your Legend,” at the Guangzhou Haixinsha Asian Games Stadium on June 26, 2023. During the event, Biyinlefen Group Chairman, Xie Bingzheng, unveiled the company’s ambitious strategy for the next decade, including a ten-fold increase in revenue and a revenue scale of 50 billion yuan. Additionally, the group aims to deploy its multi-brand strategy internationally, as evidenced by its recent acquisition of the global trademark ownership of luxury brands “CERRUTI 1881” and “KENT&CURWEN” for 720 million yuan.

Mergers and acquisitions of international brands have been identified as a key strategy for Chinese brands to rise to the top. Biyinlefen Group’s ability to successfully acquire two major international luxury brands showcases its expertise in brand upgrading. Synergizing brand resources and culture while achieving exponential growth in a challenging global economy requires highly efficient business operations. However, Biyinlefen Group’s success in these endeavors has been a result of years of experience and the accumulation of potential energy.

Operating data reveals that Biyinlefen Group has experienced substantial growth. According to its 2022 financial report, the group achieved annual revenue of 2.885 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.06%. Additionally, its net profit attributable to the parent company reached 728 million yuan, indicating a year-on-year growth of 16.5%. This double-digit growth in net profit further solidifies Biyinlefen’s premium luxury brand status and inherent attributes.

While some established luxury brands face challenges due to poor regional prosperity, Biyinlefen Group recognizes the opportune moment to expand internationally. By acquiring new brands, the group not only enhances its own brand image but also prepares for a successful international layout. With its deep understanding of the “high luxury” industry and the fusion of different luxury brands, Biyinlefen Group is poised for a new round of growth and further internationalization.

As Mr. Xie Bingzheng boldly declares a “tenfold increase in ten years,” Biyinlefen Group’s strong methodology and foresight are evident. The group’s early foray into the golf industry, becoming the first golf apparel company in China, demonstrates its ability to anticipate consumer trends and operate in scenario-based markets. Biyinlefen Group leverages the perceived luxury and social attributes of golf to enhance brand potential. Furthermore, its focus on user-oriented services enables the group to tap into existing customer groups and effectively collaborate with luxury brands.

In conclusion, Biyinlefen Group’s growth potential is not only reflected in its operating data but also in its strategic acquisitions and forward-thinking approach. The group’s ambition to achieve a ten-fold growth in ten years and become the Chinese version of “LVMH” is supported by its accumulated experience in the luxury industry and deep expertise in brand management. With the recent acquisition of global trademarks and resource synergy from other luxury brands, Biyinlefen Group is well-positioned to drive internationalization and cement its position in the global luxury market.

