Bizarre before and after photo: Old house surrounded by hundreds of new buildings

Bizarre before and after photo: Old house surrounded by hundreds of new buildings

Whimsical Before and After Photos: Hundreds of new homes have been built around the property.
An Australian family has refused for years to sell their home, which is estimated to be worth A$50 million.

Rows of two-storey houses were built around the property, giving the courtyard the appearance of a park.

The property is approximately 40 minutes from downtown Sydney, Australia.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

An Australian house stands alone on a five-acre lot and gets noisy 7News estimated to be worth AUD 50 million (EUR 31 million).

The owners of the property, the Zammits, have refused to sell their home, forcing developers to build around them in recent years, 7News reports.

The house is located in The Ponds, approximately 40 minutes drive from Sydney city centre.

A time-lapse video in one Tweet shows the castle-like home at a standstill as rows of two-story homes have been built around the property over the years, allowing the lawn to stand out like a park in suburban sprawl.

Some neighbors are glad the family turned down the contractors’ offers

“Most people sold years ago, but these people have persevered and they have to be given credit for that,” real estate agent Taylor Bredin told 7News.

He estimated that there was enough land for 50 houses covering 3,200 square meters, each worth AUD 1 million.

Diane Zammit, the mother of the Zammit family, told the Daily Mail Australiathat the area used to be “farmland with little red brick houses and cottages” when they moved in 17 years ago.

The five-acre property would have been worth around €2.7 million 11 years ago, based on the price of the neighboring houses in 2012, according to Daily Mail Australia.

Some neighbors are glad the family turned down the developers’ offers and chose to stay.

“I’m very glad they refused to sell – it means we have a cul-de-sac that’s much safer for our kids – and their big lawn next to us makes us feel like we have so much space,” he said one of the neighbors of the Daily Mail Australia.

