Bizarre: Tesla boss Elon Musk sells two beers for 140 euros

Tesla is selling a limited set of two beers and two ceramic mugs for $150 (around 140 euros).

The jugs are designed to mimic the shape of the Cybertruck.

In March, Tesla launched a $30 GigaBier (29 euros) to celebrate the delayed opening of its Berlin factory.

Tesla has a new item in stock – a limited edition beer set priced at just $150.

The set includes two 11-ounce bottles of Tesla CyberBeer, a “light lager” with notes of herbs, spices, tea and citrus, Tesla said on its Website.

Two matt black ceramic CyberSteins are also included, which are intended to mimic the futuristic shape of the Cybertruckwhich could go into production later this year. Orders for the beer will begin shipping in late October, according to Tesla’s website.

Tesla tequila already exists

Back in March, Tesla launched a $30 GigaBeer to celebrate the opening of his Berlin Gigafactory. The factory delivered its first vehicles last year after Musk had to accept a series of setbacks.

The EV maker has too released a $250 bottle of tequila. Tesla hatte originally requested that the spirit be called “Teslaquila”. but this was blocked by tequila industry regulations because the similarity to the word tequila itself was too great.