Home » Bizzi & Partners, a 50/50 joint venture with the Turks of BLG Capital
Business

Bizzi & Partners, a 50/50 joint venture with the Turks of BLG Capital

by admin
Bizzi & Partners, a 50/50 joint venture with the Turks of BLG Capital

«BLG Capital and its founder Serdar Bilgili – said Davide Bizzi, president and managing director of Bizzi & Partners – are globally renowned leaders for their extremely professional approach and the refined elegance of the projects developed. We are thrilled to have started this partnership based on aligned standards, strong assets and strong values. The strong expertise of BLG Capital in the hospitality branch, the solidity of capital and a network of international relationships and customers will allow us to multiply opportunities and mix use developments also in Europe, including Italy”.

Not an easy phase for the markets

“The collaboration with Bizzi & Partners – said Serdar Bilgili, CEO and president of BLG Capital – offers the opportunity to undertake exceptional projects in high-yield markets in the United States and Europe”.

Certainly not easy markets in this phase of rising rates and contraction of yields and investments in almost all asset classes.

«In the United States – added Bilgili – we are evaluating opportunities that open up above all in big cities: New York, Miami, Los Angeles. The strong difficulties experienced by the office asset class here in the USA and the effects of the increase in interest rates open up interesting opportunities for the conversion of many areas from office buildings to residential or hotel areas. There is great potential.”

Ambitious goals

Through the joint venture, therefore, the two companies aim above all to finalize new opportunities in the main US cities. Bizzi & Partners and Bilgili both bring extensive construction experience to their respective portfolios of luxury mixed-use, residential, commercial and hospitality projects around the world.

You may also like

US Labor Market Cooling Supports Mexican Peso Appreciation...

Amazon, revenues up 11% to 134.4 billion dollars,...

Bathing concessions: soon the law. Small managers must...

CK Hutchison Group Reports Decline in Revenue and...

Vessicchio and Scf: the double blow of the...

Rina Spa, the Italian Investment Fund becomes the...

San Lorenzo, the accounts are good and Perotti...

GEDI and the Athesis Group sign a preliminary...

Billion Dollar Jackpot! Mega Millions Offers Historic Prize...

Fiscal delegation, final go-ahead with the vote of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy