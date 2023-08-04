Bizzi & Partners, a 50/50 joint venture with the Turks of BLG Capital

«BLG Capital and its founder Serdar Bilgili – said Davide Bizzi, president and managing director of Bizzi & Partners – are globally renowned leaders for their extremely professional approach and the refined elegance of the projects developed. We are thrilled to have started this partnership based on aligned standards, strong assets and strong values. The strong expertise of BLG Capital in the hospitality branch, the solidity of capital and a network of international relationships and customers will allow us to multiply opportunities and mix use developments also in Europe, including Italy”.

Not an easy phase for the markets

“The collaboration with Bizzi & Partners – said Serdar Bilgili, CEO and president of BLG Capital – offers the opportunity to undertake exceptional projects in high-yield markets in the United States and Europe”.

Certainly not easy markets in this phase of rising rates and contraction of yields and investments in almost all asset classes.

«In the United States – added Bilgili – we are evaluating opportunities that open up above all in big cities: New York, Miami, Los Angeles. The strong difficulties experienced by the office asset class here in the USA and the effects of the increase in interest rates open up interesting opportunities for the conversion of many areas from office buildings to residential or hotel areas. There is great potential.”

Ambitious goals

Through the joint venture, therefore, the two companies aim above all to finalize new opportunities in the main US cities. Bizzi & Partners and Bilgili both bring extensive construction experience to their respective portfolios of luxury mixed-use, residential, commercial and hospitality projects around the world.