Listen to the audio version of the article

Black Friday, this year 79% of Italians will go shopping. This was revealed by a survey by the Boston Consulting Group in view of the November 25 appointment. This is 4% more than in 2021, with a spending budget of between 100 and 500 euros, an average of 255 euros per person, slightly lower than last year. The motivation lies in the search for convenience: 42% of the sample said they did so because they cut non-essential expenses and another 42% because they saw an excessive increase in products.

Pessimism for 2023

Therefore, the next Black Friday will mainly be characterized by concerns due to the geopolitical and financial situation. While Italians have left the pandemic behind them, 80% of them expressed concerns about the war in Ukraine, inflation which remains high and a possible recession in the coming months.

A pessimism that for 74% will last throughout 2023, while 59% believe that it will take at least 18 months to return to normality. This provision also has consequences for the management of consumption.

Cutting non-essential products

60% of respondents say they have cut back on purchases of non-essential products. Even when purchases are made, we observe new trends: 53% buy through discounts or promotions, 49%, before buying a product, check its price on various sites, 38% go to multiple discount stores and outlets and the 37% buy cheaper brands.

«Around the next Black Friday, great expectations are confirmed, even with margins of increase in consumption compared to last year», explains Alessio Agostinelli, managing director and partner of BCG, one of the authors of the study. “The good news is that this year, even more than in past years, Italians will see Black Friday not only as an opportunity to indulge in a whim, but also to think about future Christmas gifts in advance”.