Black Friday: A Guide to 2023’s Sales and Deals

Black Friday, one of the most important dates for consumption globally, is right around the corner. Originating in the United States, this day of significant discounts is celebrated the day after Thanksgiving and marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, bringing together millions of eager shoppers outside large stores early in the morning.

In 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24, starting at 6:00 a.m. in various countries, including the United States, Canada, and growing in popularity in nations across Europe and Latin America.

With the sales extravaganza approaching, retailers are already gearing up to offer huge discounts both in physical stores and online. And as reported by USA Today, sales have kicked off early and will extend throughout Thanksgiving week.

Strategies for effectively taking advantage of Black Friday include creating a wish list, comparing prices between different retailers, signing up for newsletters, monitoring social media posts, and using coupons and cash reimbursement systems, as recommended by Aol. These tips aim to help consumers make informed and smart purchasing decisions amidst the frenzy of discounts.

Many top retailers have already launched their Black Friday campaigns, with promotions ranging from electronics, TVs, video game consoles, and more. Target, for example, has announced significant discounts on select products, such as smart TVs and video game consoles. While Walmart is offering top deals on a 43-inch smart TV for just $98 and an HP-branded laptop for only $249. And Best Buy is wowing shoppers with discounts on technology products, including MacBooks and televisions.

The history of Black Friday dates back to the 1960s in Philadelphia when local police used the term to describe the vehicular and pedestrian chaos that occurred the day after Thanksgiving. Despite early efforts to change the name to “Big Friday,” retailers found a positive side, with the day marking the transition from losses to profits, hence the origin of the name “Black Friday.”

With digitalization, Cyber ​​Monday has joined the tradition, focusing on promotions for online purchases, thereby extending the period of Christmas offers and shopping. The popularity of Black Friday and Cyber Monday has grown exponentially over the years, making them crucial sales periods for businesses globally.

As the frenzy of discounts approaches, consumers are gearing up to make the most of the opportunities to score fantastic deals on a wide range of products, marking the start of the festive shopping season.

