There are about 12.7 million Italians who will make at least one purchase in the week of Black Friday, between now and November 25, with an average budget of around 261 euros per person, for a total of 3.3 billion euros. But only 29% will shop at a neighborhood store. This is what emerges from a survey conducted by Confesercenti with IPSOS on a sample of 800 Italians between the ages of 18 and 65.

What do you buy? The protagonists, this Black Friday, will be the purchase of fashion products. In fact, 64% of those interviewed announce their intention to buy clothing, footwear or fashion accessories by taking advantage of the discounts. Followed by electronics and information technology, which collect 57% of purchase intentions, and household appliances – from TVs to washing machines – indicated by 41%, while 32% are looking for products for the home. But there is also a 9% interested in other types of products, mainly toys, books, collectables, cosmetics and other perfumery products. 57% of those who will buy on Black Friday say they want to use the opportunity to already buy a Christmas gift. Overall, according to our estimates, around 1.9 billion euros of spending on holiday gifts will be ‘advanced’ over the next seven days.

Where to buy? Online excels and only 29% will make a purchase in a proximity store (15% in a multi-brand neighborhood store, 14% in a mono-brand store). The lion’s share will be eCommerce platforms (64% of indications), the online portals of multi-brand chains (43%) but also purchases directly on the manufacturers’ website (29%). A further 40% will also buy from the physical stores of large chains and 19% from supermarkets and hypermarkets.