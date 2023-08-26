Black Friday for the economy: Habeck attacks Lisa Paus

Discord among the Greens: Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Family Minister Lisa Paus. Picture Alliance

“Germany must no longer tie itself up,” was the sentence with which Economics Minister Robert Habeck commented on the alarmingly poor new figures on the economic situation.

Habeck wants to become an escape artist: the government will facilitate investments, reduce bureaucracy and make it easier for companies in Germany overall.

The attack also aimed directly at Habeck’s Green party friend, Family Minister Lisa Paus. It is blocking a law that the government wants to use to cut bureaucracy, lower taxes and encourage investment in green technology.

That was a black Friday for the German economy – and alarm for Economics Minister Robert Habeck. In the Ifo survey on the business climate, companies currently assess their situation as badly as in the deepest Corona hole in 2020. For the next few months, they only expect things to continue downhill. The Federal Statistical Officet attested stagflation in Germany: zero growth at six percent inflation. And Deutsche Bank now expects economic output to decline by 0.5 percent for 2023 as a whole. Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING-Bank, coined the word about the situation: Germany is “moving in a twilight state between stagnation and recession”.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) responded with a promise: Germany needs more investment. “To do this, we have to remove obstacles to investment, clear the jungle of bureaucracy and make it easier for entrepreneurs.”

Habeck launched an attack and his first attack also aimed at his own ranks – more precisely at the Green Family Minister Lisa Paus. Last week she blocked a law with which the government wants exactly what Habeck has now announced: lower taxes for companies, reduce bureaucracy, facilitate investments through better depreciation and promote high premiums for environmentally friendly technology.

read too

Companies are currently assessing the situation as badly as in the deep Corona crisis: Ifo business climate is falling even more than expected

Habeck has already approved the law by FDP finance minister Christian Lindner. But Paus still has an ax to grind with Lindner. She wants to combine social benefits for children in a basic child security system – and expand it. For this, she first asked for twelve, then seven billion euros. Lindner refuses, also because Paus did not make it clear what exactly she wants to spend the money on. Paus took revenge and put Lindner’s law in chains.

The economy in Germany is doing so badly

The figures on Friday made it abundantly clear that Germany can no longer afford such blockades. The hope that the economy can quickly overcome the winter recession is gone. The fear that Germany will fall back into the downturn in the second half of the year is increasingly becoming a certainty. And again there is only the hope that things will go up in 2024.

But where will the upswing come from? The construction industry is on the ground. The industry complains about fewer orders and worries about electricity and energy prices. Exports, which are so important for Germany, are not gaining momentum, also because the entire global economy is weak and the former growth engine China is panting and losing momentum.

read too

Zero growth in the second quarter: the German economy is stagnating on the brink of recession

Hope for rising income and consumption

All hopes therefore rest on consumption. So far they have been disappointed. There are two main reasons for this: The first is the bad mood and the great uncertainty. In the second quarter, consumers had more cash to spend. But private consumption only remained constant. Instead, households put more money aside. “The strong increase in the seasonally adjusted savings rate to 11.9 percent shows the uncertainty of consumers,” said Stefan Schneider, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Research.

The second reason is inflation. It reduces the purchasing power of income. Improvement is in sight here. Inflation is likely to drop noticeably soon. At the same time, the strong wage and salary increases of the most recent collective bargaining rounds are reaching many people. For the first time in three years, incomes could rise faster than prices. Real income, i.e. purchasing power, is increasing again. That could boost consumption.

Uncertainty about prices and interest rates

But there is a counter effect. For companies, higher salaries mean higher costs. A survey by the Simon-Kucher consultancy showed that 73 percent of all companies want to raise prices further. This can mean that inflation falls more slowly and interest rates stay higher for longer.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will next decide on key interest rates on September 14th. The pain of their rate hikes is becoming more and more felt in the economy. Accordingly, the calls for a pause in interest rates are increasing.

read too

As the economy slides into recession, calls for an end to interest rate hikes are growing

In this mixed situation, the federal government will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday for a closed conference. Then it’s about Lindner and Habeck’s growth package. It is also about Habeck’s plan for a temporary, state-subsidized, lower industrial electricity price.

“Domestic economics are showing the first rays of hope,” said Habeck. Real incomes have recently risen slightly, private consumption has stabilized, inflation is declining, and investments in machinery, equipment and construction are providing positive impetus. Medium and long-term growth problems weigh more heavily. “Therefore, action is necessary,” warned Habeck. As an escape artist in the German economy, he still has to prove himself.

read too

Is Germany really “the sick man of Europe”? No, says the economist who once invented this label – and gives 5 reasons for more optimism

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

