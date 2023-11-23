Black Friday – How can you protect yourself when shopping online? -News

Contents

Money and data are increasingly being stolen from online shops in Switzerland. The most important questions and answers.

How big is the danger? Anyone who buys shoes or the latest smartphone online can look forward to various cheap offers on Black Friday. Unfortunately, buying online always comes with a risk. In Switzerland, one in ten people has been a victim of fraud, as a study by gfs-zurich shows.

The study on fraud in online shopping

In Switzerland, around one in ten people (eleven percent) have fallen victim to fraud in an online shop. According to a study by gfs-zurich, the Swiss are not aware of the danger. Over four fifths (85 percent) rarely or never worry that a website or offer is not genuine. Money and data are regularly stolen. That shows that representative survey by gfs-zürich on behalf of digitalswitzerland and Mobiliar. 1239 people from the three language regions were surveyed.

How do I recognize a reputable online shop? Before making any purchase, check the relevant online retailer or the offer carefully: Is the offer too good to be true, i.e. much cheaper than the competition? Does the online shop have a complete legal notice? Is there a plausible contact address that can be confirmed in an electronic phone book? Is the phone number correct? Is there an email address or a verifiable commercial registration number? Because if you order on a fraudulent site, you pay without receiving a delivery. And so does anyone who falls for a false offer.

Further characteristics of a reputable online shop

A return option. Although customers in Switzerland have no legal right to this, many reputable retailers would grant this. “The lack of a return option therefore means: Be careful!” warn the non-profit organization Stop Piracy and the Handelsverband.swiss in a joint press release. But be careful: some fake shops promise a 14-day return policy. However, the terms and conditions state that reduced goods cannot be returned. The trick: All of the shop’s products are supposedly reduced.Lots of reviews and nuanced comments. Online shops that have no or only a few reviews or only praise are suspicious.Seal of approval: If labels such as the “Swiss Online Guarantee” or “Trusted Shops” are present, that is a good sign. But it’s worth a quick check: If the “Trusted Shop” seal is real, it can be opened with one click and a box appears with important information such as the quality criteria that the provider should adhere to. Of course, this can also be faked, but one thing is certain: if nothing happens when you click on it, the logo was simply copied. With the “Swiss Online Guarantee” you can enter the name of the shop on their website to check whether it is right to use the label.

Check online companies

How can I pay safely? Check payment options. If possible, pay by invoice and avoid paying in advance. Particular caution should be exercised when providing credit card numbers, especially in dubious online shops. There is a risk that the credit card details will be read and the credit card will then be charged. It is also possible that a subscription is taken out without you noticing.

What current scams are there? Even after the order has been placed, the fraudsters’ scams don’t stop: Anyone who receives an email from the post office should be careful. There are currently many fraudulent emails circulating in Switzerland. Supposedly they come from parcel companies such as Post or DHL. It pre-announces a package, perhaps even one that you actually expect. You should click on a link and pay a small fee. You should either provide your credit card details or activate a service on your mobile phone using a short message. Without knowing it, you are taking out a subscription from which the fraudsters then benefit. Or they steal the credit card information altogether. Therefore, ignore package announcements that urge you to pay a fee. If in doubt, it is also helpful to contact the sender directly, for example the post office in the case of a package.

Additional information

How can I shop safely on classifieds platforms like Tutti and Ricardo? Ideally, you pick up the goods in person and pay when you pick them up. Otherwise, it’s worth reading the reviews: How is a seller rated? The reviews can also be fake (especially if there are some very good and some very bad reviews), but they provide a clue. If the merchant states a location in Switzerland but the payment is to be made abroad, then caution is advised. A copy of your passport or ID should never be sent. This also applies if you, as a seller, sell something via these platforms.

