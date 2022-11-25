The long weekend of shopping (at a discount) has started, launching the rush for Christmas shopping. Between Black Friday e Cyber Mondayaccording to Coldiretti, the spending of Italians will be 5.3 billion euros: four out of ten will take advantage of the offers of these hours to anticipate the purchase of gifts to put under the tree.

The effect of high bills, with inflation biting into family budgets, does not break down this shopping window, on the contrary we try to take advantage of the cheaper prices offered by e-commerce sites and traditional shops in the form of offers specials or to avoid having to face the long lines that characterize the highlight of holiday shopping. And it is Confesercenti who recalls that it is not a three-day event (increasingly longer, to tell the truth) dedicated only to online, but there are “235,000 neighborhood trade businesses that will join the day of promotions, about one in three, highest turnout ever.” Last year there were an estimated 180,000: high participation – says Confesercenti – “to beat the slowdown in sales”.

Overall spending for the entire promotional period amounts to 169 euros per person, according to Coldiretti/Ixè, albeit with notable differences. If the absolute majority of those who make purchases (51%) contain the budget below the threshold of 100 euros, another 27% will reach up to 200 euros – claims Coldiretti – and a further 7% will go up to 300 euros and 8% up to at 500 euros. But there is also a 5% of “paperoni” who will reach up to 1000 euros. Among the preferred purchasing channels, online wins, but there is also a recovery of traditional shops, the most penalized by the two years of the pandemic. For its part, Amazon tells us which are the top 5 purchases in the early hours of the day: in first place a video game (Fifa 23), followed by a Christmas fragrance scented candle, then a maxi-pack (84 rolls) of toilet paper, an electric toothbrush and a supply of coffee pods.

The event, however, recalls Confesercenti, remains divisive: “Too many promotions favor online only, rules are needed”. In the meantime, it is good to remember some tips so as not to run into unpleasant scams or disappointing purchases.

Anti-fraud tips

First of all, let’s try to understand how to avoid theft of data or money, especially online.

look at the certificate. If a closed padlock does not appear in the address bar and the URL is not preceded by a “https”, the site is not secure. These two elements serve, in fact, to recognize the pages that protect the confidentiality of the data that we enter and provide without realizing it, even just by accessing the site;

pay attention to the payment method: online it is always preferable to use prepaid cards or tools such as PayPal, which guarantee the reversal in case of fraud. Avoid wire transfers, where it is more difficult to get the money back if something goes wrong;

if the site is unknown to you, do some research online: you may find reports of fraud or negative reviews. Trustpilot is the most used platform for reviewing brands of all kinds: take a tour;

when shopping online, never use public WiFi networks;

be wary of sites that do not report any information on your physical location, VAT number and that do not show any telephone number.

During Black Friday, the risk of phishing also increases: the scam in which the victim is induced to enter their data on a fake site. Often the bait is an advertising email, or a post on Instagram or Facebook and sometimes even Whatsapp messages. Be wary of amazing discounts, especially if they come from brands or people you’ve never heard of. Sometimes hackers take advantage of well-known brands, building websites almost identical to the originals: always read the address carefully, which almost always contains small differences in some characters. Another trick? Try typing something in the site’s internal search bar: if after pressing enter the page with the results does not open, but an error page (or nothing happens), it is a “cardboard” site.

Once we have made ourselves safe from fraud, let’s see how to avoid economic rip-offs, such as false discounts, and make rational purchases.