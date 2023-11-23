Black Friday Sale 2023: The best advance offers in the live ticker

For our live ticker we have found the best offers from the Black Friday sales from Amazon, Media Markt, Saturn and Co. PR/Business Insider

The Black Friday is the big highlight of the shopping year. Just in time for the start of the holiday and gift season, almost all major retailers are offering offers and discounts. Including: chains like Media Markt or Saturn as well as classic online shops and mail order companies such as Amazon and Otto.

The most important information about Black Friday

When is Black Friday 2023?

Before Black Friday became one of the biggest shopping events in the world only held in the United States – and always am Tag nach Thanksgiving. This holiday is always celebrated in the USA on the fourth Thursday in November. The Friday after is a bridge day that many families use for Christmas shopping etc. Retailers have responded to the higher influx of customers with limited-time special offers, from which Black Friday has developed in its current form.

The Black Friday sale always takes place on the Friday after the fourth Thursday in November. This year Black Friday is on 24. November 2023.

How did Black Friday come to Germany?

The discount campaign came to Germany in 2006. Apple was the first company to introduce Black Friday in Europe. Other vendors quickly followed suit, making it a shopping day Offers almost everywhere today from all product categories.

This not only pleases consumers, but also them also boosts sales in retail. According to the payment provider Klarna Online purchases on Black Friday alone increase by 64 percent compared to a normal Friday.

How long does the Black Friday sale last?

No wonder that the Black Friday sales are no longer limited to just one day. In many shops it now takes time at least the whole weekend. He ends with this Cyber Monday the following Monday. This year’s Cyber ​​Monday and with it that The finale for Black Friday is November 27, 2023.

But that’s not all: even before Black Friday, there are many shops early offers. As part of the so-called Black Week (also as Cyber Week known) customers can find it in many shops Get bargains from the Monday before Black Friday. Die Black Week 2023 startet am 20. November. In some cases there are even Black Friday deals throughout the month of November.

TO THE BLACK FRIDAY OFFERS

Live ticker: The best offers for Black Friday 2023

However, dealers often promise more than they can deliver. Shops advertise discounts of up to 90 percent around Black Friday. One Analysis of the price comparison portal Idealo* however, has shown that Discounts of this magnitude are rare. A comparison of Black Friday offers from the past showed that Average savings in the previous year were only around six percent fraud.

Of course it can too significantly better deals give. We take a closer look at the Black Friday offers and introduce them to you in ours Live-Ticker the real bargains. We only focus on offers that are really worthwhile. We base our selection on the prices, The discount and Products we know you like become.

November 24, 2023, 12:06 a.m

Apple products are very stable in price, but Black Friday is one of the few days on which there are real bargains even for AirPods, iPhone and Co. The discounts (here for example up to 25 percent) are not quite as high as other manufacturers, but these offers are still impressive:

November 24, 2023, 12:04 am

Speaking of discounters: Also Lidl takes part in Black Friday. The action is also called there Black Week, but in contrast to Aldi, the selection of available deals is significantly larger. Tip: Experience has shown that Lidl offers sell out quickly. So secure these deals up to 65 percent discountwhile they are still available!

November 24, 2023, 12:02 am

We continue at the discounter Aldiwhere it is within the framework of the Black Week a small but all the better selection of deals up to 46 percent discount (in some cases even up to 74 percent).

November 24, 2023, 12:00 a.m

Black Friday 2023 has now officially begun and we’re starting with the best Amazon-Deals in the discount day. Your savings? You can get our favorite deals up to 66 percent discount:

November 23, 2023, 9:23 p.m

Soon it’s time: Black Friday 2023 begins at midnight. But we know from experience that it can be worthwhile to start as early as possible – otherwise the best deals will already be sold out. Many shops have special offers all week long and in the past the prices on Black Friday were not necessarily lower than in the days before. So take a look at these providers now:

Ab November 24th at 00:00 we will keep you up to date on all important Black Friday sales in this ticker. So it’s best to remember this page and update it regularly throughout the day so you can shop our deal recommendations.

November 23, 2023, 11:11 am

Black Friday officially starts in less than 24 hours – but you should secure these offers now before they are sold out. So we do not assume that the following Top deals with up to 25 percent discount will be available for a long time:

November 22, 2023, 12:06 p.m

Anyone looking for exciting Entertainment offers is, gets his or her money’s worth around Black Friday. There are cheap bundles for favorite consoles like that Nintendo Switch* and Xbox* or streaming services like Paramount Plus*. You save: up to 50 percent.

November 22, 2023, 7:50 a.m

Perfumes and high-quality beauty products are perfect as a gift for the holidays – and there are the right offers for Black Friday at shops like Douglas or Flaconi. Here is a selection with up to 53 percent discount:

November 21, 2023, 10:14 am

TV are among the most popular Black Friday purchases. Of course, this is due to the fact that the absolute savings can be greatest when purchasing a television. The best example: On Black Friday, the Sony XR-55A90J OLED television is available for a whopping 1,250 euros cheaper. Added to this are these Deals with up to 50 percent discount:

November 20, 2023, 1:39 p.m

Aldi Although it doesn’t have many offers for Black Friday, it does have some very good ones! So there is up to 62 percent discount on things that you probably actually want to buy. This includes, for example, a treadmill so you can stay fit in the winter without having to go out into the cold. And if you want to get some fresh air, buy this E-bike from Telefunken with a 58 percent discount. The savings: 1350.00 euros!

November 20, 2023, 9:26 a.m

At Lidl there is a real hit for Black Friday: the iPhone 12 with a 25 percent discount. We assume that the smartphone will be sold out quickly at this price, which is why we advise you to grab it quickly if you are interested. In addition to the iPhone, there are other exciting deals such as the Monsieur Cuisine Smart or the Optigrill from Tefal with a discount of up to 67 percent:

November 17, 2023, 3:30 p.m

Numerous online retailers await you over the weekend with exciting deals in all product categories. If you want to use the coming days before the actual Black Friday to shop cheaply, then it’s best to take a look stop by the following shops! From Monday we will present you more favorite deals.

November 17, 2023, 10:42 am

Black Friday is exactly one week away. Amazon However, it doesn’t seem to be able to be patient because the campaign is already starting there today. In the past, Amazon has started Black Friday a week earlier and experience has shown that prices remain stable. Therefore it may be worth it Offers with discounts of up to 66 percent to shop now:

In addition to the sometimes rather meager discounts on Black Friday, there is the accusation that Offers are often offset against astronomically high recommended retail prices, which minimizes savings for consumers. However, you can still find bargains on Black Friday. Above all, it helps Subscribe to the shops’ newsletters in advanceso you don’t miss any sales. Loyalty programs like Payback also often offer exclusive deals for members. In addition, there are already before Black Friday Advance reductionsm during After that, almost all online retailers will be holding further promotions on Cyber ​​Monday.

Black Friday: These shops are taking part

More bargains for Black Friday

Important information about Black Friday 2023

