«Black Friday is only in shops in your area». Purchases only at home, and not on large logistics platforms and mega websites. Let’s save the shops, which in the towns are less and less, weaker given that over 200 municipalities in Italy no longer have shops and bars. Another 500 are at risk.

Political actions are needed to enhance those who are still there, save markets and merchants, but cultural action among citizens is also necessary. Uncem (National Union of Municipalities, Communities, Mountain Authorities) launches it with a claim and an image that today is conveyed to all the Municipalities and shops in the territories.

«They use it to explain that online Black Friday is destructive for the economy of cities and towns – confirms Marco Bussone, Uncem President -. We will spread it to everyone, to say that there are other styles and opportunities. It happens to everyone to buy online and Uncem has also launched a small and sustainable site for the promotion of typical agri-food products in e-commerce. Help local businesses grow. But the mammoth sales platforms cannot yet destroy the trade in the territories, the shops in the towns. Two large sites erase one hundred years of history and stories behind the counters. Because that’s how it’s going and the turnovers are going down. Only the chains remain, in the cities, the franchises».

«And this too is a politically important signal – continues President Bussone -. It will be others, who are elected, who will say what to do with respect to taxes and levies, European or national for the large online sales platforms… let’s not enter into a topic that is not ours. But for now we are spreading an appeal and a territorial marketing campaign, an invitation to everyone to buy in shops in their area, to buy at home. More and more. When we launched, with the Chamber of Commerce, the campaign “Buy in the valley, your country, the mountain will live”, ten years ago, there was great cultural attention, which has grown. Maybe it didn’t serve as we would have liked to help the neighborhood trade, at home, in the countries, but we have to believe it and do more. We start again today in the week of Black Friday. To be done, like Christmas shopping, in the shops of the valley, of the territory, of the towns and cities».