Adidas, about to face the lawsuit against the “Black Lives Matter” movement

The giant of sportswear Adidas ha rinunciato a far causa alla “Black Lives Matter” Global Network Foundation; The announcement comes just days after the Trademark Office was asked to reject the African-American rights movement’s request to use the three stripes on clothes, bags, publications and elsewhere. The reason? A logo “too similar” to the one used on Adidas t-shirts and shoes.

“We will withdraw our opposition as soon as possible,” a sports company spokesman told major news agencies. The retreat was not officially motivated: according to sources close to the management, the German giant would have realized that the action on the Patent Office could have cut the road to a movement that has been fighting against racism for years and which received new impetus from the 2020 summer marches , when African-American George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by a group of policemen.

