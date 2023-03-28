With the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, a bank is created that is “much too big to fail”. This makes Switzerland vulnerable to attack and blackmail. Parliament is required.

Thursday March 16th. A strenuous spring session of the Federal Parliament is drawing to a close. In the lobby of the National Council, however, one topic of conversation dominates: the fate of Credit Suisse, which the day before had received an apparently urgently needed financial injection of CHF 50 billion from the National Bank.

The SP organizes a media conference at short notice, pulls out of the leather about the almost endless scandal breaking latest news of CS and its bonus-hungry management and at the same time, in rare agreement with the citizens, expresses the hope that the second-largest bank in Switzerland may be able to stop the loss of customer confidence .

(read on)