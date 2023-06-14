Home » BlackRock aims at Iren gas. Race for the minority stake: worth 400 million
BlackRock, the race in Iren. The competition is fierce: big names

decisive phase for the transfer of a minority stake in the gas giant Iren: he entered forcefully into the game to obtain 49% of the company BlackRock and also passed the first selection in the tender for a share of the multiutility’s distribution networks.

The tender, – we read in Milano Finanza – managed by the advisor Rothschilddrew the attention of about 16 stakeholders to purchase 49% of the gas networks of the multi-utility led by the executive chairman Luca From the Blacksmithwho will temporarily assume all the responsibilities of CEO Gianni Vittorio Armani, leaving for Enel. As Dal Fabbro recently underlined, the potential investor will have to pay particular attention to two aspects: prospects green and the governance of the multi-utility.

