BlackRock attempts to launch spot Bitcoin ETF

The world‘s largest asset manager, BlackRock is looking to boost its presence in the crypto space with a bid to launch a new Bitcoin ETF. More precisely the unit iShares of the giant BlackRock has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to form a Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETF. Should the application be approved, the ETF would trade on the technology index, the Nasdaq and will be traded as Commodity-Based Trust Shares.

“iShares Bitcoin Trust was designed to remove the barriers posed by the complexities and operational burdens of investing directly in bitcoin.” reads the document filed with the SEC.

BlackRock prepara l’iShares Bitcoin Trust

Just yesterday, the world‘s largest asset manager filed an application on behalf of the iShares division with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to create the iShares Bitcoin Trust. And precisely the largest crypto exchange in the United States, currently in the crosshairs of US regulatory authorities Coinbasewould act as custodian of the Bitcoins held by the new ETF, while Bank of New York Mellon will keep holdings in fiat currencies.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence numbers, this is at least the 33rd attempt by issuers to endorse a Bitcoin spot product. But the requests have always met with opposition from regulators, who have in the past cited the lack of investor protection in this type of market, among other things.

Grayscale, digital currency asset management firm has sued the SEC to defend the soundness of Bitcoin futures after the agency rejected its application to create a spot Bitcoin ETF. But also other high-profile protagonists such as ARK Invest Of Cathie Wood e 21Sharesa European investment firm, pushed for approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF, submitting their third application in April.

Coinbase in the crosshairs of the SEC

Just a few days ago the SEC took Coinbase to court, claiming that it is operating an illegal exchange, which should have been registered with federal agencies. The SEC, the Consob USA, has sued in the federal court of New York, the crypto exchange led by Brian Armstrongclaiming that the company was acting as a broker and unregistered crypto exchange and further requested that the company be “permanently blocked” from conducting these activities.

In addition, the US authorities have stated that at least 13 cryptocurrencies available for Coinbase customers they were considered “crypto asset securities” or financial products, and for this Coinbase yes should have registered as an exchange. This is the token of Solana (SOL), the token of Cardano and the token Filecoin by Protocol Labs. Following the news, Coinbase stock had lost more than 20%, but has recovered ground in recent days and is currently up by 50% from the beginning of the year to 54 dollars for action.

Despite problems with the SEC, Wood’s flagship fund, Three Ark Investment Managementincluding theETF Ark Innovationhave recently purchased 419,324 shares of Coinbase equal to approx 21 million dollarsaccording to Bloomberg reports.