Home Business Blackrock boss sees great potential in tokenization
Business

Blackrock boss sees great potential in tokenization

by admin
Blackrock boss sees great potential in tokenization

Despite the FTX fiasco, the world‘s largest asset manager remains convinced of crypto technology. Blackrock CEO Larry Fink is particularly optimistic about the tokenization of securities.

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley to Asia, some of the world‘s most notable financial firms have invested in the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Blackrock, the largest wealth manager in the world, was also one of the investors in the former von Sam Bankman-Fried managed crypto exchange.

The extent to which the US wealth manager was involved in FTX was not publicly known until now. But Blackrock CEO Larry Fink has lifted the veil. In an interview on one of the «New York Times» At the conference, the star manager explained that funds managed by Blackrock had invested $24 million in FTX.

In der Defensive

FTX owes more than $3 billion to its top 50 creditors and has an estimated 1 million creditors in total. The company’s collapse has sparked harsh criticism from venture capitalists around the world, raising a host of questions about how professional investors could have overlooked the red flags on FTX when lending capital.

However, Fink declined to speculate on claims that Blackrock and other venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital failed to adequately review FTX. Among other things, the Blackrock boss said that the “sequoias of the world have achieved incredible returns over a long period of time” and that he wanted to wait and see “what new facts about the FTX fiasco” would emerge.

Promising tokenization

The Blackrock co-founder thinks that the reason for the failure of FTX is that the company created its own token FTT. Other centralized crypto exchanges like Binance also issue their own tokens. The top executive indicated that he remains skeptical about such tokens and that he believes that many of these companies are unlikely to survive the crypto winter.

See also  [Call for Papers: Web3 Bear Market and Recent Insights]Prize Footprint Analytics Data Analysis Platform Pass - Matty (@hi176)

Despite the FTX debacle, however, Fink is convinced that the technology behind crypto “will be very important”. He sees great potential in particular for the tokenization of securities. Among the potential benefits of tokenization, he believes, is that it would transform the investor ecosystem, an evolution of investing, since instead of trusting banks, “instant settlement” would be possible on distributed ledgers, which every owner and seller of show securities.

Foray into the crypto universe

The asset manager led by Fink is rapidly expanding its crypto interests. In August, for example, he announced a collaboration with the listed US crypto exchange Coinbase, as well finews.ch reported. As announced in early November, Blackrock now also manages a bespoke reserve fund for Circle, the issuer of the second largest stablecoin by market cap, USDC. In April, the company participated in Circle’s $400 million funding round.


You may also like

The connected camera protects the car and reduces...

Superbonus, skip the deduction in 10 years for...

After the adjusted net profit plummets by 61.4%...

There may also be a higher flat-rate payment...

Investment opportunities in the energy sector: “Long-term attractive...

Meloni al Brancaccio at the Checco Zalone show

The head of the IMF said that China’s...

Why qualified specialists do not come to Germany

Croissant with cricket flour for 2 euros. The...

Economy: Union warns of wage-price spiral

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy