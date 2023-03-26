Despite the FTX fiasco, the world‘s largest asset manager remains convinced of crypto technology. Blackrock CEO Larry Fink is particularly optimistic about the tokenization of securities.

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley to Asia, some of the world‘s most notable financial firms have invested in the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Blackrock, the largest wealth manager in the world, was also one of the investors in the former von Sam Bankman-Fried managed crypto exchange.

The extent to which the US wealth manager was involved in FTX was not publicly known until now. But Blackrock CEO Larry Fink has lifted the veil. In an interview on one of the «New York Times» At the conference, the star manager explained that funds managed by Blackrock had invested $24 million in FTX.

In der Defensive

FTX owes more than $3 billion to its top 50 creditors and has an estimated 1 million creditors in total. The company’s collapse has sparked harsh criticism from venture capitalists around the world, raising a host of questions about how professional investors could have overlooked the red flags on FTX when lending capital.

However, Fink declined to speculate on claims that Blackrock and other venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital failed to adequately review FTX. Among other things, the Blackrock boss said that the “sequoias of the world have achieved incredible returns over a long period of time” and that he wanted to wait and see “what new facts about the FTX fiasco” would emerge.

Promising tokenization

The Blackrock co-founder thinks that the reason for the failure of FTX is that the company created its own token FTT. Other centralized crypto exchanges like Binance also issue their own tokens. The top executive indicated that he remains skeptical about such tokens and that he believes that many of these companies are unlikely to survive the crypto winter.

Despite the FTX debacle, however, Fink is convinced that the technology behind crypto “will be very important”. He sees great potential in particular for the tokenization of securities. Among the potential benefits of tokenization, he believes, is that it would transform the investor ecosystem, an evolution of investing, since instead of trusting banks, “instant settlement” would be possible on distributed ledgers, which every owner and seller of show securities.

Foray into the crypto universe

The asset manager led by Fink is rapidly expanding its crypto interests. In August, for example, he announced a collaboration with the listed US crypto exchange Coinbase, as well finews.ch reported. As announced in early November, Blackrock now also manages a bespoke reserve fund for Circle, the issuer of the second largest stablecoin by market cap, USDC. In April, the company participated in Circle’s $400 million funding round.



