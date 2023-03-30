Helen Jewell is Deputy Head of Co-Investments for Blackrock’s equities practice. Blackrock

Market volatility could offer long-term investors an opportunity to buy quality companies at a discount, writes Blackrock expert Jewell in her latest analysis.

Quality means, among other things, a high profit margin, stable earnings, low debt and a return on investment.

According to the asset manager, there are five sectors that could currently be of interest for an investment.