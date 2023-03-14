The BlackRock Investment Institute, the research arm of BlackRock, the world‘s largest asset manager, believes the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite the financial shock from the collapse of a Silicon Valley bank.

The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising interest rates to fight rampant inflation even as stress in the banking sector is sapping investor confidence and tightening financial conditions, BlackRock Investment Institute said on Monday.

“We don’t think these developments will stop the Fed from raising interest rates — a very different environment than in 2008, when all levers of monetary policy were used to support the economy,” the institute’s strategists wrote. banking system, the Fed can focus monetary policy on bringing inflation down to its 2% target.”

BlackRock’s view contrasts sharply with market expectations for the future path of monetary policy. Swap traders are now pricing in less than 25 basis points of rate hikes to come this cycle, and less than a week ago they fully priced in a 50 basis point hike in March. Traders also expect the Fed to cut interest rates three times this year, each by a quarter point, after peaking in May.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Barclays recently said the Fed will pause its monetary tightening cycle at next week’s meeting, while Nomura Securities said on Monday that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at the meeting and stop reducing the size of its balance sheet.

BlackRock said the SVB collapse was an example of the “financial cracks” caused by the fastest rate hikes since the 1980s. The knock-on effect on the economy will include tightening financial conditions and credit supply, especially in the technology sector.

But BlackRock said the current situation is different from the 2008 global financial crisis. The asset currently at the center of the bank’s troubles — U.S. Treasuries — is one of the most liquid and transparent assets, which will boost the effectiveness of the U.S. government’s efforts to prevent a wider contagion from the crisis.

Investors should favor short-dated government bonds for yield, as the recent decline in yields could reverse as the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates, BlackRock said. The firm also said most stocks have not yet fully priced in the economic impact of the Fed’s rate hikes, and it remains underweight developed market stocks.