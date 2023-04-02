Helen Jewell is Deputy Head of Co-Investments for Blackrock’s equities practice. Blackrock

Market volatility could offer long-term investors an opportunity to buy quality companies at a discount, writes Blackrock expert Jewell in her latest analysis. Quality means, among other things, a high profit margin, stable earnings, low debt and a return on investment. According to the asset manager, there are five sectors that could currently be of interest for an investment.

Anyone who wants to buy shares at the moment could be unsettled by the current market situation. After all, when even seemingly solid bank stocks suddenly fall, what else is a good investment?

The “easy money era” is over, writes Blackrock’s Helen Jewell in her latest analysis. Jewell is deputy co-investment director for Blackrock’s equities practice. The American company manages around 8.6 trillion US dollars on behalf of its customers and is one of the world‘s largest asset managers.