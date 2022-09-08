We are in a new macroeconomic regime and central bankers reunited recently symposium of Jackson Holand they began to recognize this reality. New paradigm that leads to putting the containment of inflation before any other reasoning relating to the fallout in terms of recession risk.

Starting from this new scenario, the latest BlackRock Investment Institute remarks that it is ubad news for risk assets in the short term.

The US economy has already stalled and now experts are seeing recession for early next year. In Jackson Hole, Powell made it clear that the Fed has no plans to interrupt its bullish cycle for now. The problem is that the rate hikes will not solve the main problem which is low production capacity. The only way the Fed can bring inflation down quickly, experts argue, is to raise rates enough to force demand to fall about 2% of what the economy can comfortably produce now.

“In our view, the Fed will be surprised at the damage to growth caused by its squeeze. When he realizes this pain, he will stop raising rates but by then it will be too late to avoid a contraction in economic activity “ continua BlackRock.

Different story in Europe

For Europe it is a different story: for months BlackRock has been indicating the prospect of one recession due to the energy crisis. By the end of the year, the rate hike will push the euro area into a deep recession and the European Central Bank appears as determined as the Fed to fight inflation by raising rates. In Jackson Hole, the ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel, recognized a trade-off between controlling inflation and maintaining growtha.

According to experts, the Frankfurt institute will carry out an increase of 0.75% tomorrow 8 September. However, like the Fed, the ECB also fails to realize the extent of the recession needed to crush inflation. “The ECB will continue to raise rates for the rest of the year, but will stop earlier and well below market forecasts when faced with the severity of the recession,” they continue.

What does all this mean for investments?

The main conclusion is that the new regime requires more frequent adjustments of portfolios. The time horizon is also crucial. In the short term, BlackRock prefers to underweight developed market equities due to the worsening of the macro scenario, with central banks tightening too much, stalling economies. The recession is not yet priced and therefore does not buy on the lows, while in the long term the same equity is moderately overweight.