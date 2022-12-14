BlackRock has launched theiShares Metaverse UCITS ETF, a new tool that provides European clients with targeted exposure to a broad range of companies active in the development of enabling technologies for the metaverse, a market which according to some predictions could generate a turnover of 5 trillion dollars by 2030.

In particular, the iShares Metaverse UCITS ETF tracks the performance of the STOXX Global Metaverse Indexan index that uses exclusively the searches elaborated by the company EconSight on the best companies in the world in terms of technological innovation connected to the metaverse, identified on the basis of their patent portfolio.

The metaverse, a immersive virtual world that combines digital and physicalis the next frontier of the digital world and will benefit from an acceleration of investments from large technology companies, private markets and consumer brands.

The metaverse technology is based on the integration between aspects of augmented reality (the real-time expansion of digital information with the user’s environment) and of virtual reality (the computer-generated simulation of a three-dimensional image or environment that can be interacted with).

A rapidly expanding market

The market for metaverse technologies is developing rapidly, with an expected value of $800 million by 2025 and an expected market size of $4-5 trillion by 2030. The desire to seize this new investment opportunity is growing, as already seen in March 2022, when ETFs focused on investing in the metaverse reached the $2 billion of AUM globally.

“The metaverse represents the next frontier towards global communication and connectivity and has the potential to revolutionize many industries and processes, as well as reshape every aspect of society, from the way we work, consume, interact and produce“; commenta Omar Moufti, product strategist thematic and sector ETF di BlackRock.

The iShares Metaverse UCITS ETF offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of companies active in the construction of the metaverse and its application in their respective sectors. Specifically, the STOXX Global Metaverse Index which takes a new approach to thematic investing by leveraging patent data to identify market leaders, innovators and industry specialists. Companies are included based on the quality of their innovation activity through an assessment of registered patents.

The filing and publication of patents in a specific technology anticipate the research orientation and future direction of a company’s business, even before the revenues can indicate the ability to seize all the opportunities offered by emerging technologies

Selection of high quality patents

Leveraging data on EconSight patents, the STOXX Global Metaverse Index uses a robust methodology to select only the top 10% of companies with high quality patents (HQPs) within metaverse technologies. The index consists of 65 global companies ranging from the digital market, to gaming, to healthcare, passing through manufacturing activity, the development of software and hardware, as well as components.

Also included are companies developing interactive virtual platforms, immersive wearable technologies, as well as those providing the necessary computing and infrastructure capabilities. Following the identification of patents related to the metaverse, the selection of companies can take place in two ways: by evaluating the number of high-quality patents or by specialization scores. The specialization score indicates the importance of the overall technology suite to a company’s business.

ESG criteria

Furthermore, the index incorporates ESG screening criteria. From this point of view, companies that do not comply with the assessment Sustainalytics Global Standards Screening (GSS) or involved in controversial weapons are excluded from the investment universe.

In addition, exclusionary selection is applied for certain sectors, including weapons, tobacco, nuclear energy, conventional and unconventional oil and gas, and hard coal.