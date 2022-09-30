Home Business BlackRock on the Meloni government, CEO Fink: much will depend on the Economy Minister. Today Italy is growing more than Germany ‘
BlackRock on the Meloni government, CEO Fink: much will depend on the Economy Minister. Today Italy is growing more than Germany ‘

The forthcoming government of Giorgia Meloni, in the process of being formed, does not scare the US corporate world. Word of Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world‘s number one asset management giant, who spoke about him on the outcome of the Italian political elections on Sunday 25 September in an interview with Federico Fubini, published in Il Corriere della Evening:

“I have spoken to several CEOs in Italy and have noticed cautious optimism. It surprised me quite a bit, but I felt more optimism than worries from business leaders. Then, of course, the composition of the government will be very important. Much will depend on the choice of the Minister of Economy. Today the Italian economy is growing more than the German one. The banking system is in really good shape, after years of restructuring ”.

