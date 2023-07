BlackRockthe world‘s largest wealth manager, reported a 25% rise in adjusted second-quarter earnings on Friday, benefiting as investors poured money into its various market funds.

On an adjusted basis, BlackRock earned $1.4 billion, or $9.28 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.1 billion, or $7.36 per share, in last year.

