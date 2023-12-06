BlackRock: The Federal Reserve may cut interest rates less than expected next year, and the stock market may experience greater turbulence – Financial Industry 7*24

BlackRock, a global investment firm, has issued a warning to investors about potential turbulence in the stock market next year. According to Wei Li, a global strategist at BlackRock Investment Research, the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates less frequently than market expectations, leading to greater volatility in global markets.

Li believes that the current market expectations for interest rate cuts may be overly optimistic, as traders are anticipating a 125 basis point cut next year based on interest rate futures data. If the Fed cuts interest rates less than expected, it could lead to significant fluctuations in the stock market as investors reassess their positions.

In addition to the warning about potential market turmoil, BlackRock Fundamental Equity Investment Director Tony DeSpirito also shared insights into the firm’s investment strategy. BlackRock is looking to invest in companies related to artificial intelligence (AI), particularly technology companies involved in memory storage. The firm is also considering investments in companies with stable returns, with a focus on industrial and healthcare sectors.

However, BlackRock also issued a disclaimer, warning investors that the content, data and tools provided in their statement do not constitute investment advice and should only be used for reference. The firm emphasized the inherent risks of the stock market and urged caution when investing.

As the financial community remains cautious about the potential impact of interest rate fluctuations and market turbulence, investors are advised to carefully consider their investment decisions and seek guidance from financial professionals.

