Home » BlackRock: The Federal Reserve may cut interest rates less than expected next year, and the stock market may experience greater turbulence – Financial Industry 7*24
Business

BlackRock: The Federal Reserve may cut interest rates less than expected next year, and the stock market may experience greater turbulence – Financial Industry 7*24

by admin
BlackRock: The Federal Reserve may cut interest rates less than expected next year, and the stock market may experience greater turbulence – Financial Industry 7*24

BlackRock, a global investment firm, has issued a warning to investors about potential turbulence in the stock market next year. According to Wei Li, a global strategist at BlackRock Investment Research, the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates less frequently than market expectations, leading to greater volatility in global markets.

Li believes that the current market expectations for interest rate cuts may be overly optimistic, as traders are anticipating a 125 basis point cut next year based on interest rate futures data. If the Fed cuts interest rates less than expected, it could lead to significant fluctuations in the stock market as investors reassess their positions.

In addition to the warning about potential market turmoil, BlackRock Fundamental Equity Investment Director Tony DeSpirito also shared insights into the firm’s investment strategy. BlackRock is looking to invest in companies related to artificial intelligence (AI), particularly technology companies involved in memory storage. The firm is also considering investments in companies with stable returns, with a focus on industrial and healthcare sectors.

However, BlackRock also issued a disclaimer, warning investors that the content, data and tools provided in their statement do not constitute investment advice and should only be used for reference. The firm emphasized the inherent risks of the stock market and urged caution when investing.

As the financial community remains cautious about the potential impact of interest rate fluctuations and market turbulence, investors are advised to carefully consider their investment decisions and seek guidance from financial professionals.

See also  WTT Macau Men's Singles Signing Ma Long will fight Yuda Yukiya in the first round of the China Derby_Fan Zhendong_Rivals_Players

You may also like

“The price war is not a big issue...

The Rise of Shiba Inu and Memecoins: A...

New Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer: stylish electric revolution

Low building interest rates: Is now the right...

Fed Survey: Long-term inflation expectations rise

Taurus deliveries: Is a ring exchange an option?

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Discusses Export Controls...

Stock markets: EU in red and Wall Street...

Germany remains one of the largest arms exporters

Former Ilva, first appointments of the extraordinary administration...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy