Blackrock: What you should now pay attention to when investing in shares

Blackrock: What you should now pay attention to when investing in shares

Martin Lück is Head of Capital Market Strategy for Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Eastern Europe at Blackrock. picture alliance / Alexander Schuhmann | Schuhmann Alexander

According to Blackrock’s Capital Markets Outlook for the second half of the year, we are in a new phase of the market characterized by greater macro and market volatility.

Business Insider spoke to Martin Lück, Head of Capital Markets Strategy for Blackrock’s DACH region, on the release of the outlook.

The expert has revealed to us which factors, regions and sectors could be worthwhile now.

Interest rates, inflation, recession: The stock market was characterized by uncertainties in the first half of 2023. Despite this, the stock market has done well; the Dax even set a new record. Many stockbrokers are now asking themselves whether the optimism is justified and how long the markets can go uphill.

We would find ourselves in a new phase of greater macro and market volatility, warns asset manager Blackrock in its capital market outlook for the second half of the year. Traditional asset classes may not be able to deliver the returns of the past. Investors should therefore invest differently than before.

The markets are increasingly dominated by supply shortages

