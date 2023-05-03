BlackRock’s Rick Rieder: Fed May Pause After Wednesday’s Rate Hike – WSJ

Rieder will be watching the Fed’s policy statement, scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, for any changes to the Fed’s previous language around credit conditions and their impact on the economy in the wake of recent bank failures. After its last policy meeting, the Fed issued a statement on March 22 saying that “recent developments could lead to tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, with implications for economic activity, hiring, and inflation.”

He believes the Fed will then pause rate hikes for a period of time to allow the effects of previous rate hikes to gradually play out. The Fed has raised interest rates by a total of 500 basis points in the past year.

Rieder, BlackRock’s global chief investment officer for fixed income and head of the firm’s global allocation investment team, said in a telephone interview Tuesday that the Fed will likely raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5%-5.25% on Wednesday.

Rick Rieder of BlackRock said the possibility of an unexpected early move to the U.S. debt ceiling, and recent troubles at regional banks, may not deter the Fed from raising interest rates at its policy meeting on Wednesday.

Rick Rieder of BlackRock said the possibility of an unexpected early move to the U.S. debt ceiling, and recent troubles at regional banks, may not deter the Fed from raising interest rates at its policy meeting on Wednesday.

Rieder, BlackRock’s global chief investment officer for fixed income and head of the firm’s global allocation investment team, said in a telephone interview Tuesday that the Fed will likely raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5%-5.25% on Wednesday.

He believes the Fed will then pause rate hikes for a period of time to allow the effects of previous rate hikes to gradually play out. The Fed has raised interest rates by a total of 500 basis points in the past year.

Rieder will be watching the Fed’s policy statement, scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, for any changes to the Fed’s previous language around credit conditions and their impact on the economy in the wake of recent bank failures. After its last policy meeting, the Fed issued a statement on March 22 saying that “recent developments could lead to tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, with implications for economic activity, hiring, and inflation.”