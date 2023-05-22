Blackstone to acquire outdoor billboard operator New Tradition Media | Blackstone Group_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

According to reports,black stoneGroup (Blackstone) is about to acquire outdoor billboard operator New Tradition Media, and the two sides are close to reaching an agreement, valuing the latter at about US$500-750 million.

The two sides will announce the deal this month.appleandMcDonald’sSome of the outdoor static and digital billboards in New Tradition Media are operated by New Tradition Media, including the billboards in Times Square.

Buyers and sellers have often struggled to agree on transaction prices because of rising U.S. interest rates, so recent months have been less favorable for mergers and acquisitions. Compared with the same period in previous years, the value of recent mergers and acquisitions in the United States has decreased by 40% year-on-year.

Editor in charge: Liu Mingliang