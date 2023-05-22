Home » Blackstone to acquire outdoor billboard operator New Tradition Media | Blackstone Group_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Blackstone to acquire outdoor billboard operator New Tradition Media | Blackstone Group_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Blackstone to acquire outdoor billboard operator New Tradition Media | Blackstone Group_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

According to reports,black stoneGroup (Blackstone) is about to acquire outdoor billboard operator New Tradition Media, and the two sides are close to reaching an agreement, valuing the latter at about US$500-750 million.

The two sides will announce the deal this month.appleandMcDonald’sSome of the outdoor static and digital billboards in New Tradition Media are operated by New Tradition Media, including the billboards in Times Square.

Buyers and sellers have often struggled to agree on transaction prices because of rising U.S. interest rates, so recent months have been less favorable for mergers and acquisitions. Compared with the same period in previous years, the value of recent mergers and acquisitions in the United States has decreased by 40% year-on-year.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, get 60 days experience right of investment advisory service, one-on-one guidance service!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Liu Mingliang

See also  Cristicchi: "Now I know my children better, happiness must be taught in the classroom"

You may also like

The possible consequences of the US default

German Bundestag – Competitive industrial electricity price

The State Financial Regulatory Administration held a working...

Energy: Many basic suppliers reduce tariffs – prices...

Five topics determine opportunities and risks on the...

The current property market returns to normal and...

Prices still high: Energy prices for basic suppliers...

ETF surges into brokerage firms and takes multiple...

Avenir Suisse determines the value of 1 year...

When the Migros base rehearsed the revolution

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy