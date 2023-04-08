Brussels wants green houses, but it will be difficult for Italians to adapt

The European Union puts its foot on the accelerator. And he asks to make houses less polluting by 2030. Will the Italians be able to fix their homes in time to avoid an infringement procedure? For Martina Donini, newly elected president of the consumer association Udicon (Union for the defense of consumers), it will be difficult to hit the target. The reason lies first of all in the times that are too tight. And then the Italians have no money to spend. Finally, the recent experience of building bonuses has undermined consumer confidence. Above all, it filled the pockets of administrators on whom controls are scarce and not very effective. In short, the game is lost from the start.

“In the tables we have with companies in the energy sector we recorded the presence of several critical issues – explains Donini – The first point is that even if the 203rd seems far away, it is actually around the corner. The point is that, thanks to the pandemic and war, Italians are not ready to dip into their wallets to face the costs of renovating their homes”. Not that they don’t share the goal of greener homes and energy savings. On the contrary.

“From our recent survey, carried out with thePiepoli Instituteit emerged that Italians have recorded a positive approach from consumers on the subject of green homes and cars. The problem is the costs: an electric car costs much more than a traditional one. As if that weren’t enough to recharge it, it takes 40 minutes and there is no recharge infrastructure spread throughout the national territory. In short, perhaps before asking consumers to buy electric cars, it would be better to make the necessary investments to develop the system”.

The problem is not only the deadline set by the Union

The point is resources. For this, according to the president of Udicon, it is necessary that the government prepares a series of incentives. And even in the presence of bonuses it is not certain that it will be possible to avoid exceeding the time target indicated by the Union. “In a situation of rising prices and an economic crisis, it is easy to imagine that Italians, even in the presence of incentives, only do the jobs they deem strictly necessary” he continues.

“If there’s a need to change the fixtures, then it probably will. But if it’s a question of perhaps making a thermal coat to improve energy efficiency, then perhaps the expense will be postponed until better times” he explains. Even because it is true that there are also savings in the bill, as for example with heat pumps, but first you have to put your wallet in a situation in which prices continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace. And inflation has now eaten up a salary a year with no salary increases or pension increases on the horizon.

“Making the house for free was a false advertising slogan”

In the background there is then the disappointment from Superbonus. For Donini the slogan “make the house for free” that accompanied the 110% concessions was real misleading advertising. “Only a few users have really benefited from the measure in the first stages of the provision,” he explains. Then the troubles started. “The credit freeze has damaged consumers and businesses, invoices have soared due to the increase in raw material prices, estimates have skyrocketed. Those who had budgeted for an expense, then found themselves having to face one of a much higher amount. Consumers were disappointed and with the match in hand ”he adds. Rebuilding confidence in future tools that the government will want to provide to encourage green homes will be a challenge.

Watch out for condominium administrators

Also in the Superbonus affair there are those who then made a profit. According to Donini, the category that earned the most was that of condominium administrators on whose operation the condominiums should supervise, often and willingly distracted or in difficulty with accounting and administrative practices. “How many times have we heard stories of administrators who left with the money from the condominium? Without making a bundle of all the grass, it often happens that the condominium administrator takes care of his interests more than those of the condominiums who, in the end, have the only option of resorting to legal action. With the Superbonus, condominium administrators are perhaps the only ones who have really earned it. It would be better to imagine a control system that protects condominiums ”he proposes.

Energy communities are the way forward

“After what happened with the Superbonus, I think we need to involve end users more in the energy efficiency project,” he underlines. “To do this it is essential that the government focuses heavily on energy communities and at the same time carry out awareness-raising work. It is a great challenge that we must face in the best possible way ”she adds. “For our part, today we are already raising awareness both in terms of the importance of energy efficiency and on the use of energy and also of water, another major issue that must be tackled seriously” he concludes.