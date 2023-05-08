Blinkist: non-fiction startup sold for a three-digit million amount

After a good ten years, the start-up, which offers abstracts of non-fiction, manages its exit. How things will continue for the team and the founders.

From Berlin to Down Under: Blinkist is now part of Go1, the startup by Andrew Barnes (left). Blinkist CEO Holger Seim (right) will report to Barnes as COO in future, and co-founder Tobias Balling (middle) will also remain on board. Blinkist

Exit in Berlin: The book summary startup Blinkist has a new owner, it is being taken over by the Australian training startup Go1. The latter pays a lower three-digit million amount for Blinkist, as can be heard from the environment. “The team and the brand will continue to exist after the transaction,” explains founder and CEO Holger Seim in an interview with Gründerszene. The Berlin start-up offers summaries of current non-fiction books in short text sections (“Blinks”) or in audio form and has so far been aimed primarily at end customers.

The new owner Go1 from Brisbane meanwhile mainly focuses on companies, Blinkist has also been represented in this segment for about a year and a half. However, Blinkist for Business has so far made up a much smaller part of the business, according to Seim. Another difference: Blinkist creates the content itself, while Go1 curates it from other providers. “That’s how we came together,” says Seim, whose startup cooperates with Go1 and offers its own summaries via the platform.

“We were unable to take over a competitor ourselves”

“Go1 founder Andrew Barnes and I have known each other for several years,” says Seim, who will be COO of the Australian company. “We have talked again and again about how we can work together even more closely. In the end, the takeover turned out to be the solution.” For Seim, it had long been clear that cooperation with another provider would be necessary. “There is a clear consolidation in the market. We were not financially able to take over a competitor ourselves. However, Go1 had a well-stocked ‘war chest’”, says Seim. According to Crunchbase, almost $400 million has flowed into the company since it was founded in 2015.

Seim does not want to reveal more details about the takeover. Only so much: The three-digit million amount will be paid in part in shares in the Australian company. In other words, the Blinkist shareholders will hold shares in the new company in the future. Meanwhile, sources who had already disseminated alleged details of the deal in advance describe Seim as “not well informed.” Among other things, they claimed that the start-up would be taken over by a US company.

Never sales talks with Apple

And Seim clears up another rumor. An Apple programmer claimed in a book that the Californian company was on the verge of acquiring Blinkist. The founder disagrees. “We’ve worked with Apple, like a lot of app startups do. But there were no sales talks.”

Knowledge in small bites, on the S-Bahn, at the doctor’s, at the hairdresser’s or at the airport – Blinkist started with this concept a good ten years ago. Alex Hofmann / start-up scene

Blinkist started in 2012 and took part in Telekom’s incubator program, Hubraum. Since then, a total of around 35 million euros have flowed into the Berlin company, the main investors are Insight Partners with just under 32 percent and the Berlin VC Headline with 16 percent. The founders recently held a total of 15 percent of their company. Blinkist currently has 170 employees, around 120 of them at the Berlin headquarters. By far the largest market for the education startup is the USA, with more than a third, and there are also a few people employed there.

“It really worked!”

A lot has happened since Blinkist started as a small team around the founders Tobias Balling, Holger Seim, Niklas Jansen and Sebastian Klein without their own office as one of the first startups in the Berlin incubator Hubraum. Seim remembers highlights as well as lowlights. For example, when the team exceeded the million mark in sales in 2015. “That proved that we had achieved a product-market fit,” says Seim, “and thus that our business model works. We knew then: It really worked!” The co-founder is also proud of having been commercially successful at the same time without having to make any major cuts in the team or strategy.

The low point from Seim’s point of view was the corona pandemic. “During this time, we had to tighten many cost screws and were unable to fill vacancies,” says the Blinkist founder. It is true that training was the focus for many people during this time. “Due to the home office situation, however, long-form video offerings have been booming. Blinkist is mainly used on the way to work,” says Seim.

This is one of the reasons why Blinkist launched a special offer for corporate customers at the end of 2021. This will be marketed by Go1 in the future because it fits in well with its existing range. In general, both companies should grow closer together. “Areas like people or finance will eventually be managed jointly for both companies,” says Seim, who reports to Go1 founder Andrew Barnes in his new role in the joint company. “I feel comfortable in such a founder-led environment,” says the Blinkist founder. “Having Andrew and I been in touch regularly for a long time makes the transition easy.”