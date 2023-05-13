BLOCKING PERIOD – Simplified access to short-time work benefits expires at the end of June

According to Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), simplified access to short-time work benefits will not be extended beyond the end of June. “The economic development and also the situation on the job market are currently better than we could have expected in the autumn,” Heil told the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

For example, Germany currently has the highest level of employment it has ever had, despite the Corona crisis and the war in Ukraine. “That’s why we will not extend the simplified access to short-time work benefits after the end of June,” said the Minister of Labor.

Now the securing of skilled workers is the central topic. “We will invest more money in the qualification and further training of employees,” he announced. At the same time, the Federal Employment Agency must be able to build up reserves for future crises, he added.

There are currently only 162,000 employees on short-time work, at the height of the Corona crisis in spring 2020 there were six million. “In the years 2020 to 2022 we spent a total of 45.5 billion euros on short-time work benefits. That is an enormous sum,” he emphasized. But this has paid off, stressed Heil.

In a study, the International Monetary Fund found that without the special regulations, unemployment would have risen by three percentage points at the peak of the crisis in the second quarter of 2020. “That corresponds to around 1.3 million people who we saved from unemployment with short-time work,” said the SPD politician.

Companies could also apply for short-time work benefits for their employees in the future. Germany will now return to the pre-crisis rules. According to this, at least 30 percent of the employees in a company must be affected by short-time work in the future, so far it has only been ten percent. Other access rules are also tightened.

