Bloody night: a fight breaks out at the bar, man stabbed in the chest

Bloody night: a fight breaks out at the bar, man stabbed in the chest

A fight breaks out in a bar, man stabbed in the chest: tragedy in Belluno

Night of blood and horror in one bar a Fenera fraction of Alano di Piave in the Belluno area: and man was killed last night in a violent scuffle with other people. brings it backAnsa who explains that the tragedy took place outside the room, which is located next to the railway station. The victim, of Italian nationality, was hit by one or more stab wounds in the chest. According to what she writes Republic among those questioned also a young man, very agitated when he was taken to the barracks during the night, and the owner of the bar, who may have witnessed what happened and know who the killer is. Firefighters are looking for the murder weapon. The homicide investigations are coordinated by the prosecutor alberto spring. The coroner Antonello Cirnelli also arrived from Portogruaro to Alano di Piave, who will have to conduct the autopsy on the man’s body. Subscribe to the newsletter

