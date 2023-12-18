Home » Blue Dollar Rebounds, Narrowing Gap with Official Dollar
The blue dollar rises to $925 for purchase and $975 for sale, breaking a four-day losing streak. The gap between the blue dollar and the official dollar decreases to 21.47%, the lowest figure since March 2020. In 2023, the blue dollar accumulates an increase of $629 compared to the end of 2022, which was $346. In November, the parallel dollar fell $15 (1.6%), while in October it rose $120 (15%). In the accumulated figure for 2023, it registers an increase of $629, with the month of August standing out with a jump of 33.6%. The official wholesale dollar rises $1.55 (0.19%) after the devaluation, reaching $802.65. The MEP dollar falls 8.23%, selling at $985.50, generating a spread of 22.78% with respect to the official one. The CCL dollar decreases by 5.35%, trading at $944.67 and the gap with the official one stands at 20.85%. The card dollar rises $2.40 (0.18%), trading at $1,316. The crypto dollar or Bitcoin dollar increases 0.16%, trading at $984.72 according to Bitso.

