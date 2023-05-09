Home » Blue jacket by Fincantieri in Schlein. The gift of the armochromist worker
Business

by admin
“I’ll be your Benigni”. The photos

The Fincantieri worker who picks her up: “I’ll be your Benigni”. Elly Schlein publishes on her Facebook profile that photo, taken yesterday during her visit to Castellammare di Stabiawhich recalls the historic image of Berlinguer in ’83 being held by Roberto Benigni.

Schlein also publishes other photos, of a packed hall, and accompanies them with a post. “They had made the card of the Democratic Party-she writes she-she to support me in the congress and I had promised to visit them, regardless of the outcome.

At the first opportunity I went to embrace the workers of the Fincantieri of Castellammare. We are a community that has placed decent work at the center of its commitment and that, together, fights against precariousness and to restore dignity to work, protecting its rights and investing in the skills needed to face the great transformations we are experiencing.

Thank you for the warm welcome, we will support them in their just claims“. Before picking her up, the worker had given Schlein a blue worker’s jacket: “What better color than workers’ blue”, he said, offering to be her “armochromist”, to laughter and applause of his colleagues.

