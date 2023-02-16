A few days ago, the driving sight was obtainedHaverThe second generation big dog modelreal car diagram.The appearance of the new car adopts a more youthful design concept.plug-in mixIt will be equipped with a 1.5T engine, and the fuel version will be equipped with a 2.0T engine and equipped with a four-wheel drive system.It is reported that the new car is expected to beListed in the first quarter of 2023。









In terms of appearance, the front face of the new car is replaced with a new air intake grille shape, and the interior adopts a matrix design composed of square chrome-plated ornaments, and there are slender chrome-plated trim strips on both sides, the shape is very domineering. The retro round headlights at both ends conform to the temperament of the model. The shape of the front surround is very layered, with slender blackened decorative strips on the top and bottom, and the lines of the machine cover are very muscular. Moreover, the plug-in hybrid version adopts the blue Haval logo.





Viewed from the side of the car body, the car body is relatively square, with a thick waistline, the roof is equipped with a luggage rack design, and the front and rear wheel eyebrows are designed with outward expansion and blackened, which effectively enhances the sporty texture of the car body.









For the interior, the new car is equipped with a full LCD instrument panel and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The central control center is equipped with a floating multimedia display screen. The new style of electronic gear is in line with the hardcore positioning of the model.





In terms of power, the new car will be equipped with a plug-in hybrid system consisting of 1.5T+ electric motors, with a total power of 240kW and a total torque of 530N m.comprehensivebattery lifeThe mileage exceeds 1000 kilometers. In addition, the new car will also launch a pure fuel version equipped with a 2.0T engine.

Further reading: