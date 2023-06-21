Blue Moon’s 618 Battle Report Released Omni-channel Development Brings New Increment_Stock Channel_证券星星

(Original title: Blue Moon’s 618 battle report released, omni-channel development brings new growth)

A few days ago, the 618 Shopping Festival, which can be called “the largest investment in the whole industry”, came to a successful conclusion. Under the keynote of prioritizing the recovery and expansion of consumption, each platform continued to make efforts in terms of products, services, and prices, effectively igniting the market’s enthusiasm for consumption and promoting shopping malls. Consumption potential released.

While the consumption data is refreshed, the 618 battle reports released by various platforms also reflect new consumption trends. On the one hand, with consumption upgrades, consumer demand is becoming more refined and high-quality, and many new categories and products are widely sought after by consumers; on the other hand, the consumer demand in the sinking market is converging with that of high-tier cities and is increasingly diversified , personality, self-pleasure and other new trends.

These consumption trends are evident in the field of daily chemicals. All kinds of basic cleaning products have become the focus of hoarding, and subdivided products for different life scenarios and different groups of people are also favored by the market. Take the well-known brand “Blue Moon” as an example. During this year’s 618 promotion, Blue Moon sports laundry detergent, antibacterial hand sanitizer, washing machine cleaner and other high-quality new products are very popular. On the whole, the Blue Moon brand still delivered a brilliant answer in this year’s 618.

According to the 618 battle report of Jingdong Jiaqing category, Blue Moon ranked first in the clothing cleaning category of Jingdong platform in 618 full cycle; according to the background data of Tmall platform, Blue Moon won the first place in sales of clothing cleaners/care agents on the day of 618; On the Douyin platform, Blue Moon was listed on the 618 best-selling brand list of the cleaning industry (618 day), ranking first in the clothing cleaning category; in the 618 sales list of Vipshop’s 618 cleaning daily chemical brands, Blue Moon also ranked Laundry detergent category first.

Adhere to innovation-driven to create a high-quality product matrix

Some market participants pointed out that the accurate control of changes in market demand and strong innovative research and development capabilities are one of the important reasons why Blue Moon can rank among the best in previous brand tests.

In fact, as a domestic professional provider of household cleaning solutions, Blue Moon put forward the concept of “special products for exclusive use” as early as 2011, and continued to carry out product innovation, launching special laundry detergent for hand washing, special laundry detergent for babies, and special laundry detergent for underwear. Subdivided products such as laundry detergent lead consumer demand.

It is worth noting that in recent years, with the improvement of living standards and people’s emphasis on healthy life, exercise has gradually become a way of life. Blue Moon is keenly aware that the sweaty smell of sports clothes has become a problem for many sports people. To this end, Blue Moon has carried out interdisciplinary research on microbes, chemistry, textiles, etc., and innovatively launched a series of sports laundry detergent products, which can not only remove the sweat smell of clothes, but also effectively inhibit the sweat smell of clothes. On this basis, Blue Moon has also researched a special formula for quick-drying fabrics to protect its sweat-absorbing and quick-drying properties, so that athletes can have a dry and comfortable wearing experience and enjoy sports fun.

At the same time, in the field of personal care and home cleaning, Blue Moon also keeps pace with consumer demand, and continues to launch innovative products to meet the more diversified and meticulous cleaning needs of consumers and their families. For example, in the field of personal care, facing the improvement of consumers’ awareness of health protection, Blue Moon launched a no-clean antibacterial hand sanitizer to meet consumers’ needs for hand cleaning anytime and anywhere. It is non-alcoholic, gentle and skin-friendly, and further upgraded Hand cleaning experience. In the field of home cleaning, as consumers’ household cleaning scenes become more refined and in-depth, consumers now pay attention to many blind spots in cleaning in the past, such as the inside of a washing machine that hides all kinds of dirt. For this reason, Blue Moon has developed a liquid washing machine cleaner, which can penetrate deeply into the gaps, interlayers, and dead corners of the inner cylinder, smash stubborn dirt in all directions, clean efficiently, and at the same time eliminate bacteria and odors. This product has received more than 200,000 positive reviews in the self-operated store on the JD platform alone, and was selected as the best-selling household washing machine cleaner on JD.com.

Deepen channel construction to boost consumption experience upgrade

In the context of expanding domestic demand, “improving consumption conditions and innovating consumption scenarios” has become the consensus of all walks of life. Blue Moon insists on “consumer-centered”. While optimizing the channel layout to bring consumers a more convenient and high-quality clean lifestyle, through innovative marketing methods, consumers can feel more value beyond the product , Invisibly deepen the goodwill and trust in the brand.

Blue Moon continues to build channels around consumer needs and scenarios. Since the early stage of platform development in 2012, it has entered the e-commerce channel, occupying the first-mover advantage. In recent years, Blue Moon has continued to consolidate its leading advantages in traditional e-commerce platforms such as JD.com and Tmall. At the same time, it has captured the transformation of consumption trends towards content, effectively deployed emerging channels such as Douyin, and maintained performance growth on these platforms.

As the huge potential of my country’s county-level rural consumer market gradually emerges, the sinking market is increasingly expected to inject strong momentum into consumption recovery and growth. In recent years, Blue Moon has continued to deepen channel reform, optimize and expand the offline distribution network, expand the coverage of the distribution network to convenience stores, fresh food supermarkets and small and medium-sized local stores, fully integrate into the residents’ life circle, and jointly build a “15-hour convenient life circle” “, to bring more high-quality and convenient consumption experience to a wider range of consumers.

It is worth mentioning that when faced with increasingly rich product choices, consumers not only pay attention to product efficacy, but also pay more and more attention to added value, such as emotional value, knowledge and experience, etc. Through the brand’s unique “knowledge marketing” system, Blue Moon aims to pass on scientific and professional washing knowledge and experience to consumers and help solve the cleaning problems encountered in daily laundry. Taking online as an example, Blue Moon has established a professional and sound consulting service system. Through more than 40 consumer communication channels such as voice hotlines and official websites, it continues to answer questions about cleanliness for consumers and create and share a better life together.

Industry insiders believe that thanks to the consumable characteristics of daily chemical products, this track has a continuous market capacity. At the same time, under the trend of segmentation, new market segments are constantly being activated. Overall, the daily chemical market still has There is a lot of room for development.

This year, as the “consumption boost year”, major festivals such as 618 have become an important starting point for accelerating the “expansion of domestic demand”. Blue Moon actively grasped the important nodes of the 618 promotion, achieved outstanding results, and boosted the release of consumption vitality. At the same time, the synergistic efforts of online and offline channels have also opened up a wider market space for the penetration of Blue Moon’s innovative products, thereby bringing new performance increments and helping it continue to consolidate its leading position in the industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

