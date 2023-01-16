Listen to the audio version of the article

For the blue-collar workers, 2023 opens with a sharp decline in workers involved in various ways in corporate crises, arising from financial, sectoral or related issues, raw materials and the Ukraine-Russia conflict. At the end of the second half of 2022 there were in fact 60,727, against 70,867 in June 2022, according to what the Fim Cisl calculates in a report on the state of crises in the metalworking sector. There are therefore 10,140 fewer workers involved. As explained by the general secretary of the CISL blue-collar workers, Roberto Benaglia, these numbers tell us that the crisis in the engineering sector is not increasing, but we need to pay more attention to historical crises, the South, reindustrialisation and the automotive sector. “Having 60,000 jobs at risk in one of the most industrialized countries is an urgent social issue that we cannot afford to overlook and that must be addressed – says Benaglia -. In the past months, the metalworking industrial system has demonstrated a better production and employment stability than the fears and criticalities present above all determined by energy costs». However, the data point to some structural difficulties that need to be addressed. “The increase

the number of now chronic corporate crises that cannot be resolved – Benaglia quotes – the increase in cases of crisis in the South of the country where there is a risk of an industrial and employment desert, the too many cases of failed reindustrialization despite the commitments made

at MISE (MIMIT) and the increase in difficulties in the automotive sector, given the effects of the ecological transition that the union of metalworkers has been denouncing for some time with concrete proposals».

The critical issues of metalworking

According to the CISL, a very strong dynamism can be observed in the engineering industry, in which production is mainly driven by exports. If it is true that there is a drop in workers involved in the crisis compared to the first half of last year, it is however true that in the second part of the year non-performing loans consolidated in some sectors, in particular in cars and household appliances, to which must be added some particular supply chains such as those of tenders and installations that are serving a crisis, often linked to tenders at the lowest price even by public bodies that place them off the market. The major critical issues are due to the shortage of raw materials triggered by the pandemic (starting from semiconductors and automotive and household appliance components, but not only) and to the increases in the cost of energy which especially puts the most energy-intensive sectors in difficulty, such as steel and metallurgy. Added to all this are the associated uncertainties and costs

to the green and digital transitions that are being felt in the steel and automotive industries, while the repositioning of the global value chains is impacting above all on household appliances.

Auto components and 50,000 workers at risk

The report surveyed 206 sector crises, most of which are linked to the components of the automotive sector where the stop to internal combustion engines by 2035 is creating many difficulties. If we add up the component crises to those arising from the shortage of raw materials, still largely related to cars and household appliances, the workers involved are 49,194.

Eyes on Electrolux and Whirlpool

The market decline and the shortage of semiconductors, electronic components and raw materials are having repercussions on the appliance sector. So Electrolux and Whirlpool announced reorganizations on all their sites in Italy. If last week Electrolux reached an agreement with the unions on 222 redundancies, so that they are made with voluntary and incentivized exits, Whirlpool is studying the strategic review of the portfolio of activities throughout the EMEA area and there is great concern among the unions on the confirmation of the investments that had been planned for Italy.

The case of the Acciaierie d’Italia (ex-Ilva)

The historic dispute between the Acciaierie d’Italia (ex-Ilva) remains far from the objectives of a recovery in production and employment, observes the Fim Cisl. The majority entry of the State, through Invitalia, into the new corporate structure has been postponed and the target of 5.7 million tonnes at the end of the year for the Taranto site “remains only on paper, so much so that in December 2022 exceeded 3 million tons.