Bluetooth tracking: Apple and Google against stalking

Both companies are developing specifications for detecting unwanted Bluetooth trackers. Warnings are to appear on Android and iOS devices regardless of the manufacturer.

Apple and Google have jointly developed and presented specifications that enable devices running iOS and Android should allow detect unwanted Bluetooth trackers and display warnings. Both companies want to prevent the possible misuse of trackers such as Apple AirTags.

Bluetooth tracking devices can help users track down lost luggage, keys, or even stolen cars. However, it is also possible to use the tracking devices to track or stalk people without their knowledge.

Third-party providers support tracking protection

Apple incorporates software capabilities into its own products to notify iPhone users when it detects an unknown AirTag traveling with them. The iPhone maker even released an Android app that Android users can use to search for nearby AirTags — though Android users need to scan proactively; the search is not automated.

Google is rumored to be working on an AirTag-like product itself, which may be unveiled at Google I/O as soon as next week. Other providers of Bluetooth trackers for Android include, among others Samsung and tiles. According to Apple and Google, both providers and other manufacturers such as Chipolo and Eufy want to support the new specifications.

The specifications outline what tracking device manufacturers must do to enable the alerts on both platforms. So far they are only available as a draft and have been submitted to the standardization body Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

Companies can now review the details of the proposed specifications and make comments. After the comment period, Google and Apple will review and implement any changes before releasing the specification in a future version of Android and iOS. According to Apple, the update is currently expected for late 2023.