Blume swears by VW managers for more difficult times

In view of the economic downturn, Volkswagen boss Oliver Blume is calling on management to make joint efforts to keep the car company on course. “The coming months will be challenging,” said the CEO on Thursday at a management conference in Barcelona a year after taking office. “The focus is on product launches, the software, our performance programs, cash flow work and numerous activities in the brands and regions,” he said, according to excerpts from his speech manuscript, which was available to the Reuters news agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

