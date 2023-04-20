Bluserena invests 55 million euros and aims at new hotels

Bluserena invests 55 million euros and aims at new acquisitions

Investments of 55 million euros to renovate 5 resorts and a departure above the expectations of summer bookings. The road of The blouse arena, among the big Italian holiday villages and the first made in Italy chain in terms of number of rooms in the beach segment, is planned and points straight towards a higher positioning of the 13 structures and the acquisition of new high-end hotels. To take the path of growth is the new CEO Marcello Cicalò which wants to increase the turnover of the group controlled by 10%. fundo español Azora which in 2022 recorded a turnover of 96 million euros. And what does it tell a Truth and Business on which guidelines the renewal is moving, starting from the brand identity, with a new logo, and the launch of a multi-channel advertising campaign.

How are bookings starting for next summer?

“The trend is very positive and pre-sales were already positive in December and January. The numbers we are recording are above our expectations. Our customers are 95% Italian, mostly from Central and Southern Italy. Our structures are all in the Peninsula and are located in the South and in the islands2”.

So you have room to expand your customer base.

“Our goal is to generate more visibility in Northern Italy and in 2024 to have distribution in the main European countries. In particular, in Great Britain, Germany and Switzerland. This, of course, means special training for staff and different menus. Already in our resort in Sardinia where foreign guests are 15% we are making adjustments”.

What kind of product do you offer?

“Ours is a family-oriented holiday with services dedicated to children from zero to 17 years old. We have a loyal clientele, as 40% of our guests have been following us for years. In Puglia, on the other hand, we have a resort more dedicated to couples. In this period we are completing the restyling of 5 structures (Calaserena Resort in Sardinia, Serenè Resort in Calabria, Serenusa Resort in Sicily, Granserena Hotel and Torreserena Resort both in Puglia) for an investment of 55 million euros. This is the first repositioning phase that will lead us to renovate 2 other hotels and make acquisitions in new Italian regions”.

Where do you plan to expand?

“We look to the sea, but also to the mountains and the lake area. We are not interested in growing abroad because the fund that controls us is already making acquisitions in Greece and Spain”.

Are you also thinking of expanding your seasonality?

“Now the opening period of the hotels is 120 days and we want to bring it to 145, a goal that is not impossible. This also leads to the development of new markets since it is mainly foreigners who travel in the low season. Next year we will also increase the investments, already started this year, for the development of Ethra Reserve as a new destination in Puglia. Despite having a Thalasso Spa of 3,500 square meters and a large congress centre, this complex is not used for large events and business or leisure appointments. And yet, in the Mediterranean there are few destinations that have more than 700 rooms”.

You have only one hotel in the mountains, in Sansicario in Piedmont. Where do you plan to grow up?

“This structure is only open in winter, because in summer it is difficult to find staff. In general, we are making a great deal of reflection on the mountain because snow is scarce and the future of these structures will be less and less linked to skiing. We will need to reinvent ourselves with new sports activities and find transversal products”.

Speaking of recruiting, how is yours going?

“I would say quite well. We have 2,500 temporary employees and it is a great effort to train them. However, there are problems in finding personnel because we are witnessing a “drop in vocations”. Young people have a different view of the time factor and different expectations”.