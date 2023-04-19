BMF presents draft with 89 paragraphs

The Federal Ministry of Finance has presented the discussion draft for a law for the implementation of the directive to ensure global minimum taxation for multinational corporate groups and large domestic groups in the Union.
The draft is a sensational 242 pages long. The law itself comprises 89 paragraphs. These should contain all the necessary elements for the application of the subsequent taxation regulations from December 31, 2023 in a newly introduced minimum tax law. This means that the EU directive on implementing the global minimum tax will be transposed into national law. This should happen by the end of 2023 and come into force in 2024.
BMF: Draft for global minimum tax is available
Not only the scope, but also the enormous impact of the highly complex standards will pose challenges for companies, but also for the financial administration. Additional disruptive potential arises from the fact that the corresponding effects do not yet exist in corporate tax law.
It will be interesting to see whether further simplification options can be found in the legislative process. At the moment it seems that everything is subordinated to the time pressure from Brussels and such simple and practicable regulations may not stand a chance. Time pressure is usually not a good advisor.
In addition, there is always talk of reducing bureaucracy. In terms of design, the opposite is true.
Professor Michael Stahlschmidt is editor-in-chief of the trade journal “Der Steuerberater” and head of the tax law department of the trade journal “Betriebsberater”. This article comes from the cooperation between the Handelsblatt and the trade journal “Der Steuerberater”.
First publication: 04/10/2023, 12:37 p.m.