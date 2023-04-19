BMF presents draft with 89 paragraphs

The Ministry of Finance’s draft bill on global minimum taxation is 242 pages long. (Photo: dpa)



Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP)

The Federal Ministry of Finance has presented the discussion draft for a law for the implementation of the directive to ensure global minimum taxation for multinational corporate groups and large domestic groups in the Union.

The draft is a sensational 242 pages long. The law itself comprises 89 paragraphs. These should contain all the necessary elements for the application of the subsequent taxation regulations from December 31, 2023 in a newly introduced minimum tax law. This means that the EU directive on implementing the global minimum tax will be transposed into national law. This should happen by the end of 2023 and come into force in 2024.

BMF: Draft for global minimum tax is available

Not only the scope, but also the enormous impact of the highly complex standards will pose challenges for companies, but also for the financial administration. Additional disruptive potential arises from the fact that the corresponding effects do not yet exist in corporate tax law.