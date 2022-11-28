Listen to the audio version of the article

Created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the BMW M division, the exclusive BMW 3.0 CSL has all it takes to become one of the most coveted models produced by the Munich brand. Produced in just 50 numbered examples, the 3.0 CSL was developed with the intention of combining the best of BMW M GmbH’s five decades of racing experience in a single automobile. Derived from the M4, the 3.0 CSL is the most powerful BMW M approved for use on the road thanks to the 560 horsepower it shows a unique style developed to guarantee the best performance and driving pleasure at the top of the category which pays tribute to the historic Bmw CSL from the 70s.

Bmw 3.0 CSL, all the photos of the BMW M collection Photogallery12 photos View

BMW, what does CSL mean

The street version of the racing car, which has become a symbol of driving pleasure centered on the essentials, owes its name CSL to the combination of letters that in the original model designation stood for “Coupé, Sport, Leichtbau” (Lightweight), the concise summary of the successful recipe for the sporty two-door. At the time the car was nicknamed the “Batmobile” due to the large rear wing which was useful for optimizing the grip of the rear wheels which was not approved for road use and therefore could be removed and stored in the trunk when the vehicle was not being used. used on the track. Feature that is found on the 3.0 CSL, which features a rear wing that translates the characteristic appearance of the “Batmobile” into a modern design language. Designed to generate additional downforce and thus optimize traction on the rear axle, the deflector encloses the entire rear section thus becoming a dominant visual element. The four tailpipes arranged in the shape of an arrow in the center of the rear apron feature a particularly light titanium silencer and provide an additional sporty accent. The 3.0-litre six-cylinder of the 3.0 CSL derives from the unit of the current M4 Gt3 of the Dtm. The version with M TwinPower Turbo technology further developed exclusively for the 3.0 CSL offers a maximum power of 560 horsepower and 550 Nm, setting a new record for road-legal BMW M six-cylinder models. The six-speed manual gearbox and exclusively rear-wheel drive ensure particularly intense driving pleasure and maximum sportiness.

Bmw 3.0 CSL, three months to build it

The production of the 50 BMW 3.0 CSLs will take around three months. Each one is created with absolute dedication to excellence with an elaborate manufacturing process at the BMW Group’s Dingolfing plant in Moosthenning, Lower Bavaria; in addition to numerous BMW M cars, the 7 Series and bodywork components for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars are produced there. The unique interior components made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) are manufactured by hand both in Munich and at the BMW Group’s component factory in Landshut by specially assigned specialists.

Old school painting

Like the racing cars, the drivers’ outfits, transport vehicles and all other team equipment also featured uniform stripes in blue, purple and red on a white background – a novelty at the time and a globally recognized trademark. world still today. The BMW 3.0 CSL continues this tradition with a paint finish in Alpine White uni and a stripe decor in the BMW M GmbH colors. The body lines effectively reflect the dynamic surfaces, thus further highlighting the coupé’s powerful aesthetics. Both the base color and the M stripes, known in technical jargon as livery, are applied largely by hand, with an extremely high commitment of time and work. A total of 22 individual parts are painted in a specially designed process. Particular attention is paid to the extremely precise arrangement of the areas of the body surfaces and livery stripes finished in visible carbon. In general, most of the exteriors in Alpine white uni include carbon components, which are painted by hand by specialists. The high-tech material is only visible in the lettering on the roof and rear wing. For this to happen, these areas must be exposed during the painting process. To precisely position the livery stripes, painters use laser projection masking and custom contour films. Each liveried component has a six-day processing time. In this time, he completes up to eight painting processes, each with the necessary intermediate work steps, such as sanding and masking off color streaks. The result is a total of 134 painting processes for each vehicle, a total of 6,700 manual work sequences in the paint shop for the entire small series of the special model.