Never change a winning team. Phrase abused but always valid in the world of motoring, where revolutions often do not coincide with the increase in sales. The perfect example is the BMW 3 Series, a large-volume model from the Munich-based manufacturer for over 45 years (and for 35 years in the station wagon version). In line with the current stylistic course of the brand, but without the maxi double kidney at the front, the mid-career restyling of the Series has brought targeted updates to the design of the front and rear but above all on board there is now the large curved display. from which to manage the multimedia system Operating System 8. Among the novelties, the farewell to the manual gearbox, leaving room for the standard eight-speed Steptronic transmission with paddles on the steering wheel and a new generation selector lever. Prices? In Italy starting from 45,550 euros for the sedan and 46,550 euros for the Touring

Bmw series 3 2022



Externally the slightly modified contours and the new double bars make the kidney grille more prominent than in the past. The high-gloss Black air intakes located under the grille cool the braking system and add a sophisticated touch. Full LED headlights are standard while adaptive LED headlights are available as an option and can be recognized by the blue details inside their covers. The range of functions of the adaptive LED headlights includes cornering light and low beam high beam, as well as dynamic headlight range adjustment and variable light distribution. The exterior color range has been expanded with the addition of Skyscraper Gray metallic and M Brooklyn Gray metallic as part of the M Sport package. The special paints Bmw Individual Frozen Pure Gray metallic and Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic have also been added to the range. In addition, customers can choose from a selection of around 150 additional BMW Individual special paints.

BMW 3 Series interior restyling



Climbing on board, you are greeted by a profoundly renewed interior, starting with the standard-fitted Curved Display. Here, a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch control display come together in one fully digital, high-resolution unit. The eight-speed Steptronic shift lever also has a new design. It is located in the control panel on the center console together with the Start / Stop button, iDrive Controller, Driving Experience Control buttons, parking brake and other vehicle functions. Automatic climate control with three-zone adjustment is standard. . The climate functions are operated by voice command or by touch via the control display.Other standard innovations are the self-dimming rear-view mirror, the extended storage package and the Park Distance Control (PDC) with front and rear sensors. All models are now equipped with the BMW Live Cockpit Plus, which includes the Bmq Maps navigation system.

Engines



The highly efficient internal combustion engines with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and electrification in the form of 48V plug-in and mild hybrid technology strike a balance between driving pleasure and fuel economy. The 3 Series Sedan can be ordered in three plug-in hybrid variants and four Touring variants. In addition, four petrol engines and four four- or six-cylinder diesel engines are available for both the sedan and the Touring. This range includes a four-cylinder petrol unit with an exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head and an upgraded turbocharger system to optimize power delivery. Tested on the road in the Touring 320d version, therefore powered by the 190 horsepower four-cylinder turbodiesel, the 3 Series conquers for the perfect balance between driving pleasure thanks to a reference steering wheel and for the excellent qualities of a “mileage-eating” station wagon.