BMW, 700 million investment in the Oxford plant for electric Minis

BMW, the electric car project and the huge investment

Bmw bet on electric and choose The UK, Oxford in particular. A major investment announced by 700 million to electrify the factory. It was the British government itself that confirmed that the German automotive group is aiming for electric production only from 2030, on this site. The brand Mini – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – it is particularly linked to the English plant (this year it celebrated 110 years) where the Mini Elettric is assembled, but will also build cars in Germany and China. BMW has announced that the three-door Mini Cooper and the Mini Aceman will also be assigned to the English factory where 4,000 hires will be made. In September BMW has unveiled the “Neue Klasse” project which documents the whole of a new generation of six 100% electric cars that will be launched from 2025.

Read also: House prices are growing, Milan is first in class: a +7% boom

Read also: The race of the spread continues: the markets reject the Meloni government

But it’s not the only group to show interest in the United Kingdom, Stellantis – continues Il Corriere – will produce electric cars in Ellesmere Port, investing around 120 million euros; the Indian Tata has started producing batteryengaging 4.6 billion and China‘s Envision Aesc is building a gigafactory in Sunderland with Nissan. For Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “the commitment of Bmw is a further example to demonstrate that England is the Village right to build the cars of the future”. On the part of the English government, this strategy applied to the automotive industry is seen as a vote of confidence, also supported with financing (which could reach 90 million euros) both Oxford and on the Swindon site.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

