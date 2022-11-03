Listen to the audio version of the article

Designworks, the innovation studio of the BMW group, celebrates its 50th anniversary. The studio has played a key role in the design and development of some of the most popular and important models of the Munich brand. Designworks was founded in 1972 by industrial designer Chuck Pelly in a garage in Malibu, California. Since then and since 1995 it has become a real subsidiary 100% controlled by the group and currently has several offices worldwide, in particular in Los Angeles, Munich and Shanghai.

The firm currently employs nearly 130 people.

About half of the almost 300 Designworks projects per year are destined for the BMW group, while the rest are requested by external clients interested in digital and mobility projects. Designworks was instrumental in developing the design of the current model range of the X range, but also of the BMW i brand, and was responsible for many of the car group’s designed show cars, including the 2008 BMW GINA Light Visionary Model.

Committed to the transition to electrification

The study will serve to guide BMW in the transition to electrification of the group. “This change affects the entire industry. We will need all our creativity and advanced thinking to find the best solutions – said the vice president of BMW Group Design, Adrian van Hooydonk – the synergy we have always had with Designworks offers us an excellent chance to be successful right now. historical for the sector “.

Not just cars, but other design projects as well

Designworks has been involved in design concepts in the fields of furniture, airplanes, subway, bicycles, boats, sporting goods, air taxis, agricultural and forestry machinery and other projects. BMW is convinced that innovative ideas never run out, the studio teams are the basis of the creative tension that must be explored, examined and finally resolved, a process that according to the company produces both creative and refined results.