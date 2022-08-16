Listen to the audio version of the article

There are test cars with which you create a high feeling, which feel almost their own despite a usage time limited to two weeks. One of these was the BMW i4 M50, a four-seater coupe with a decidedly racing character thanks to the 544 horsepower available generated by two electric motors. Given that piston-less cars can be a lot of fun, the i4 won us over for the overall package offered.

First: aesthetically it is very successful, despite the many criticisms addressed to the maxi-front grille.

Second: it is a “real” BMW, starting with precise steering and great road holding.

Third: the space on board is more than sufficient even traveling in family formation and related strollers and luggage in the large 470-liter trunk. Equipped with an effective 80.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, capable of declaring an autonomy of 521 km according to Wltp approval, the German electric in detail mounts a 258 hp front axle motor and one on the rear 313 hp capable of generating a torque of 795 Nm.

On the performance front, it reaches 225 km / h (self-limited) top speed and sprints from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.9 seconds.