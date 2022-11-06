Listen to the audio version of the article

Palm Spring (California) – Cashmere interiors (real leather is not cool now), a lot of technology, at times perhaps excessive, but certainly scenographic. And then, again, the dimensions of a stellar cruiser and, inevitably, 100% electric. Here she is Bmw i7. First zero-emission flagship of the Munich-based company and first 7 Series also offered with lithium-ion drive. Its mission? Re-launch the challenge, this time green, with the rival of all time: Mercedes Classe Srather EQS if we want to compare the two variants with full electric motorization.

But not only that, the BMW i7 has the queen of electric flagships in its sights: the Tesla Model Snow decidedly elderly but still an absolute reference.

Bmw i7, size and style

The i7, except for some details, is indistinguishable from its thermal sister equipped with diesel and mild hybrid petrol engines at 48 volts as well as with plug-in powertrain. From the very first glance, the Bavarian mega flagship attracts attention. The car is huge with a gigantic “double kidney” grille and a monolithic line characterized by square and decisive lines. The double front light clusters made with two superimposed elements stand out. The style does little or nothing to conceal dimensions, decidedly unsuitable for the urban environment and common to all models of the seventh generation of the 7 Series. The car is 1.95 meters wide and 1.54 meters high and is 5.39 meters long. meters, so there are 13 centimeters more than the model it replaces and is offered in one size XXL: farewell to the long wheelbase version, which buyers on the Chinese market like so much (the second most important after the USA), now the wheelbase is unique for all and measures a beauty of 3,215 meters. And this allows for plenty of space.

Bmw i7, il test drive

We tested this colossal zero-emission sedan on California’s wide, low-traffic roads between Palm Springs and the Joshua tree desert, a not exactly ideal place to test an electric car since to find a column you have to travel miles and miles without encountering a soul. At the wheel of the i7, however, you don’t suffer from range anxiety. There is no risk of being left with dead “batteries”. The BMW i7 xDrive60 (this is the full denomination) boasts a 101,7 kWh which ensures theoretical autonomy (Wltp) of about 600 km (between 591 and 625 km, to be precise) thanks also to a very high efficiency, obtained with an alchemy of software, hardware and electric motors and this means reduced consumption despite the gigantic mass of about 2,700 kg. In fact, in practice, the big BMW has shown excellent consumption data in relation to the type of car. Driven without special attention or precautions to reduce electrical absorption or maximize regeneration under braking and release, the i7 recorded, on the on-board computer, 4,5 km/kWh. And this equates to approx 22 kWh/100 kma value not very far from the declared data which indicates a variable consumption, measured with the Wltp cycle, between 19.6 and 18.4 22 kWh / 100 km.

The result is therefore good, in line with the consumption declared by competitors such as Tesla Model S, notoriously benchmark in the sector. And it is also a good value because, while driving, extensive use was made of every on-board system, “cannon” air conditioning and above all the mode Sport Boost which allows lightning-fast acceleration with a push that glues the driver and passengers to the seats, all enriched by a sound that is not the usual horrendous electric whistle from a washing machine in the spin cycle, but a pleasant and playful spaceship sound that recalls when the starship Enterprise of Star Trek enters “warp”. For this Warp speed just pull the paddle on the steering wheel. It should be remembered that “system sounds”, to use a computer term, were studied by a sound engineering team led by the Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer.