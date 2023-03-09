Listen to the audio version of the article

BMW is preparing to update the iDrive operating system which will debut on the 2 Series Active Drive and X1 from November, with the rest of the model range set to follow. BMW has confirmed that the 9 operating system will be based on the Android Open Source Project software which for the moment is still in the final development stage, so much so that it will be preceded by an intermediate update ready as early as July and which is signed 8.5.

It should be emphasized that BMW did not marry Big G because the choice fell on the open version of Android and not on the Google Automotive Service system used for example by Volvo and Renault.

No Play Store, but a more controlled market (Aptoide) and not even the Google Assistant voice assistant since BMW has chosen Alexa and also those of Google have not been selected for the maps

iDrive 9, simplifies access to functions

In short, the current iDrive system will receive a real update before the launch of the next generation of software which will be labeled as the 8.5 system: it is a revision of the iDrive 8 configuration which is currently adopted by most of the new BMW models. The aim of the iDrive 9 update that will arrive in November is to simplify early access to key functions on the curved display.

iDrive 9, you will no longer access submenus

Among other things, BMW has developed a new start screen with QuickSelect to eliminate the need to enter submenus. The main climate control functions will continue to be managed via the touchscreen for the time being. The iDrive 8.5 system will be introduced on high-end models from July and starting with the new 7 Series, the iX, the i4 and the recently renewed X5 and X6, up to the mega SUV XM which will be the first to acquire the technology .

iDrive 9, updates without distractions

With increasingly complex on-board technology, it is important that the driver should always be up to date, but not distracted from the road ahead. This is the philosophy that underlies the BMW iDrive infotainment system which for over twenty years has allowed drivers to both access and interact with a large number of settings on board the car, but above all to do so with minimum effort and without distractions.

iDrive 9, the first since debuted in 2001 on the 7

iDrive works so well that it has secured its place among the best control systems, so much so that other solutions such as Audi’s MMI and Mercedes’ Comand have effectively followed the same design path. But what exactly does iDrive do? When BMW first introduced iDrive on the 7 Series in 2001 it created a kind of system that put all the onboard control functions into one place that was responsive as well as precise.