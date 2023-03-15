Listen to the audio version of the article

Expecting the debut of the Neue Klasse in the second half of 2025, which will open a new phase in the history of the Munich-based company, BMW opens 2023 predicting that over 50% of new sales will be fully electric vehicles well ahead of its 2030 target. the expansion of battery production on three continents between China, Germany and Mexico. In addition, the German company, through the mouth of its CEO Oliver Zipse, has announced that it is technologically ready for a hydrogen-powered car that will go into production in the second half of the decade. “We see hydrogen electric vehicles as a significant complement to electric mobility, albeit with a bit of a delay,” Zipse said at the company’s annual results event.

The iX5 Hydrogen test vehicle has a range of 500 km and the ability to refuel in three to four minutes, and has been tested in various countries.

BMW meanwhile confirmed preliminary results published last week for 2022, including an 8.6% margin in the auto sector on earnings before interest and taxes of 10.6 billion euros and cash flow of 11.1 billion euros.

The Bavarian company expects an operating margin of 8% to 10% for its automotive segment in 2023, compared with 8.5% achieved last year, and said it expected stable demand in premium markets in 2023 despite the inflation and rising interest rates. In Munich they expect continued strong growth for the 7 Series and Rolls-Royce models. After all, luxury automakers weathered economic headwinds in 2022 as demand for more expensive vehicles remained robust. But with high energy prices continuing to fuel inflation, higher interest rates and faltering consumer confidence, German automakers are also growing more pessimistic, according to a recent survey.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse (left) during the group's annual conference

BMW has forecast a slight decline in new car registrations in Europe overall. However, the share of all-electric vehicles in total sales is expected at 15% in 2023, up from 9% last year. “Especially in difficult conditions, the BMW Group is showing a high degree of resilience,” said Zipse. In fact, the company predicts that all-electric models will account for at least 20% of total sales by 2024 and, as mentioned, 50% “well before 2030”.