Home Business BMW margins at 10% in 2023. More and more electric but ready for the hydrogen car
Business

BMW margins at 10% in 2023. More and more electric but ready for the hydrogen car

by admin
BMW margins at 10% in 2023. More and more electric but ready for the hydrogen car

Expecting the debut of the Neue Klasse in the second half of 2025, which will open a new phase in the history of the Munich-based company, BMW opens 2023 predicting that over 50% of new sales will be fully electric vehicles well ahead of its 2030 target. the expansion of battery production on three continents between China, Germany and Mexico. In addition, the German company, through the mouth of its CEO Oliver Zipse, has announced that it is technologically ready for a hydrogen-powered car that will go into production in the second half of the decade. “We see hydrogen electric vehicles as a significant complement to electric mobility, albeit with a bit of a delay,” Zipse said at the company’s annual results event.

The iX5 Hydrogen test vehicle has a range of 500 km and the ability to refuel in three to four minutes, and has been tested in various countries.

BMW meanwhile confirmed preliminary results published last week for 2022, including an 8.6% margin in the auto sector on earnings before interest and taxes of 10.6 billion euros and cash flow of 11.1 billion euros.

The Bavarian company expects an operating margin of 8% to 10% for its automotive segment in 2023, compared with 8.5% achieved last year, and said it expected stable demand in premium markets in 2023 despite the inflation and rising interest rates. In Munich they expect continued strong growth for the 7 Series and Rolls-Royce models. After all, luxury automakers weathered economic headwinds in 2022 as demand for more expensive vehicles remained robust. But with high energy prices continuing to fuel inflation, higher interest rates and faltering consumer confidence, German automakers are also growing more pessimistic, according to a recent survey.

Find out more
With a view to the Neue Klasse

See also  Netstrike, no Dad Day, flashmob: with agile work, even the strike becomes "smart"

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse (left) during the group’s annual conference

BMW has forecast a slight decline in new car registrations in Europe overall. However, the share of all-electric vehicles in total sales is expected at 15% in 2023, up from 9% last year. “Especially in difficult conditions, the BMW Group is showing a high degree of resilience,” said Zipse. In fact, the company predicts that all-electric models will account for at least 20% of total sales by 2024 and, as mentioned, 50% “well before 2030”.

You may also like

RTL 102.5 Napulè, Massimo Ranieri makes a request...

U.S. Inflation Meets Expectations International Gold Prices Close...

Dax slips below the 15,000 point mark

Tim: board of directors ok for competitive process...

Job platform Medwing collects 44 million euros

Kia Ev9, the XL size electric SUV arrives

It will be released next month!Mi 13 Ultra...

Troubled big bank – Credit Suisse share falls...

“It’s a devilish situation”

Cinecittà World will invest over 100 million in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy