BMW mini is accused of treating Chinese and foreign visitors differently. Netizens are angry at foreigners: the official response is a misunderstanding and poor management.

BMW mini is accused of discriminating against Chinese and foreign visitors Netizens are angry at foreigners: the official response is a misunderstanding and poor management

On April 20, it was revealed that at the BMW mini booth at the Shanghai Auto Show, when the Chinese lady went to pick up the ice cream, the staff told her that the ice cream had already been delivered. While foreign visitors went to pick them up, the staff received them warmly.

Later, a blogger analyzed the video on the Internet, and there are indeed a lot of slots:

1. At first, the two staff members said “no more”, and then the girl left. As a result, a foreigner came after a few seconds, hey, the ice cream magically appeared again.

2. The photographer questioned whether it was still there. The two staff members were obviously a little nervous, and began to say: overseas accounts, downloading apps and so on. But from the video, the foreigner received the ice cream directly when he arrived, and the staff did not check the phone.

3. In the end, the ice cream may have been moved out of fear of causing more trouble. In the eyes of the audience, this move is directly a guilty conscience.

4. If only overseas accounts are available, these two staff members obviously do not speak foreign languages. (This is obviously the merchant’s idea, and the two staff members don’t have a Shanghai accent, so it really has nothing to do with Shanghai.)

In the end, the blogger complained, we don’t know whose idea it was, it’s pretty stupid anyway. This video also resonated with netizens. Some netizens even shouted, either don’t post it, or post it openly. If there are restrictions, just openly say what requirements you want to complete and then how we review it. Don’t be too low in public.

Regarding the information posted on the Internet, the reporter of Orange Persimmon Interactive called the MINI customer service center, and the staff responded: “This incident has been recorded and handed over to the relevant department. At present, the corresponding processing results cannot be given.”

According to the Jinan Times report, BMW customer service personnel told reporters, “Regarding this incident, BMW will follow up and deal with it, and will record and verify the feedback in the future. If it is true, it will conduct a thorough investigation.”

On April 20, in response to netizens’ revelation that the staff at the BMW mini booth at the Shanghai Auto Show refused to distribute ice cream to Chinese visitors,BMW responded by saying: This is a misunderstanding and the company is currently dealing with it. Poor management of the staff, internal meetings are being held, and staff training will be put in place.